10 Hard Rules of Life (According to the Bible) - ARTICLE

Dr. Francis Boyle Died Jan. 30th, 2025 - this is devastating news. A huge loss to the world. I had the privilege of knowing Dr. Boyle as did people all over the world. I had tried to contact him about a week ago but got no response. I had a feeling something was wrong because he ALWAYS answered my email immediately. ARTICLE

Man-Computer Symbiosis - A subscriber suggested I read the writings of J. C. R. Licklider. Take note this was written in 1960. In 1960 I didn’t even know what a computer was. The marriage of man and machine has been a long time in coming and now we are here. AI can be a good thing but like any good thing it only remains so when controlled by good people. Right out of the gate it is controlled by evil people selling their product with lies and deception. Make no mistake folks Larry Ellison and Sam Altman are evil, evil people. I wonder if Trump knows that Altman’s own sister is suing him for year of sexual abuse and rape starting when she was 3 years old. Does he know that Ellison has been very open that his AI will be used to monitor and track people to insure good behavior. Ellison has a dark history too. Do not stand idly by while they steal our freedom and our very soul. Modern day AI has taken Mr. Licklider’s man-computer symbiosis to the next and dangerous step - ARTICLE

Lt. Col. Joe Murphy, the whistleblower who released the DEFUSE proposal (probably the source of SARS-CoV-2) writes about COVID coverups and the severity of our self-inflicted blows. IMPORTANT - ARTICLE

I have been sharing information about Project Defuse since 2022. I will share the most recent information I shared back in December. SARS-COV-2 was a contrived assault on humanity to cull the population and make billions for big pharma, Fauci and his crew. - These people are guilty of mass murder and crimes against humanity - ARTICLE/VIDEO. Below is a copy of the entire document.

Preempt Volume 1 No Ess Hr00118s0017 Ecohealth Alliance Defuse Defuse Proposal 64.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

