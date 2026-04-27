UK 15 Minute Prisons - Make no mistake they can leave now but in the future they will NOT be able to leave for ANY reason or for ANY amount of money and no one will be allowed in. This is how they control what you do, where you go and who you can communicate with. You see, when people get together and start exposing the truth it puts the control of the tyrants over you in jeopardy - They CANNOT control billions of people so they will sequester people in small areas which will enable them to control all human activity. And YES they are building these cities in the US as well. I know of 2 such cities right here in Tennessee. Chattanooga and Spring Hill. Oh they make it all sound so lovely……work and play all in a walkable 15 minute area. Can’t get much better than that until they drop the hammer - and the hammer WILL come - Thanks to AJ C. - VIDEO

Gavin Newsom Certified a Burrito Stand as a Hospice and Billed Medicare for It - so far the Trump administration has shut down approximately fake hospice centers - WHEN will someone be sent to prison for the fraud in many states with fake daycare centers, hospice centers and much more - costing the AMERICAN PEOPLE BILLIONS - ARTICLE

BREAKING: The CIA BURIED a Soviet Study in the 1950s Showing Anti-Parasitics Suppress Cancer Growth—and Kept It CLASSIFIED for OVER 60 YEARS - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 very short videos)

AMERICA WROTE THE NUREMBERG CODE TO STOP MASS HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION. FDA BROKE IT ON 670 MILLION CIVILIANS. - ARTICLE

Yes, Glyphosate Is Harmful to Humans - giving persticide companies a liability shield will result in the same harm to humans as the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Act has done to our children. Reagan is to blame for the 1986 Act giving big pharma license to harm our children with no penalty and now another Republican President (Trump) is pushing the same license to harm to the pesticide companies - ARTICLE

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