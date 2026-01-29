TheyLied: 15-Minute Cities approved across the UK - make no mistake the concept of 15-Minute Cities are really future 15-Minute PRISONS. The people of the UK are the canary in the coal mine. But the UK is not the only country creating these 15-Minute Prisons. They are also being set up in the US. In my home state of TN they are already creating 15-Minute Prisons in 2 cities (Chattanooga and Spring Hill) - ARTICLE/VIDEO (16 min.)

Leftist Judges Block Election Integrity by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Arsenic Found In 28 Candy Products Tested By FL Health Officials - be sure to open the link that lists the baby formulas and the poisons found. Thanks to Deb C. - ARTICLE

RFK Jr.’s New Autism Advisers Set Sights on ‘Many Unanswered Questions’ - ARTICLE

What They’re Not Telling You About Winter Storm Fern - interview with Man in America host Seth Holehouse and Dane Wigington - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr.)

The Great Fluoride Reckoning - a note about WHY they started putting fluoride in our water and it had NOTHING to do with stopping the pandemic of tooth decade that was killing people (note my sarcasm). That smoke the fertilizer companies was coming out of their smoke stacks was killing everything in sight around the factories. So what to do……how do we now get rid of our poison? Oh, yeah, we will capture it and put it in the drinking water. And we pay for the luxury of being poisoned. And now fertilizer companies are trying to insure they continue to kill people with laws being heard in about 13 American states to provide liability shields so damaged consumers cannot sue - ARTICLE

Everything You Watch or Read is Owned By Six Billionaires And They Hate You - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING