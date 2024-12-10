17 million killed/Reggie Littlejohn/Heart attacks in 2 yr olds/Romania/GA 2024 Election/Syria
Did the C19 vaccine kill 17 million? Yes, but how? Not what you think! - Thanks to Janice - ARTICLE
Reggie Littlejohn’s Commentary on Corruption in the Health Industry (there are snippets from RFK Jr/Dr. Atlas) - 12 min. VIDEO
HORRIFIC: Heart Attacks in 2-Year-Olds...Courtesy of the Clot Shots - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)
Romanian Election Overturned - I have no doubt if there was election interference it came from the US with other English speaking countries not Russia - ARTICLE
Georgia - 2024 Election Compendium by Seth Keshel - ARTICLE
In Syria, be careful what you wish for: Sharia law and new wave of refugees is more likely than 'democracy' following fall of Assad and U.S. meddling - again the US meddles on the side against Christianity - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)
