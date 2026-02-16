Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TexBritta's avatar
TexBritta
3d

RED ALERT! CARTEL INVASION ON U.S. SOIL: 20 DRONES WITH GRENADES AND RPG GUNMEN HIT THE BORDER — 5 AGENTS KILLED — TRUMP SENDS MARINES, HELICOPTERS, AND TANKS TO HUNT THEM DOWN! - ARTICLE”

If this has verified please link it because I can’t verify it myself.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture