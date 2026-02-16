Rand Paul Introduces Federal Bill to Strip Vaccine Manufacturers of Nationwide Liability Immunity by Jon Fleetwood - it is about DANG time!!! Currently there is only a summary but no bill text. We need to get on the phone to your US Senators, US Rep and share every where to every one. ARTICLE

Trump EPA Scraps Obama-Era Climate Finding, Unwinds Foundation of Federal Green Rules - White House says move will slash car prices, boost U.S. energy, and mark the largest deregulation in American history. Critics warn of environmental fallout. - the only environmental fallout this will have will be the man made floods, fires and hurricanes they create to support their climate scam.ARTICLE

Chronic Political Liars by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

RED ALERT! CARTEL INVASION ON U.S. SOIL: 20 DRONES WITH GRENADES AND RPG GUNMEN HIT THE BORDER — 5 AGENTS KILLED — TRUMP SENDS MARINES, HELICOPTERS, AND TANKS TO HUNT THEM DOWN! - ARTICLE

This Is Armageddon Energy. For Them - this article from Elizabeth Nickson references an article she wrote about the Epstein files. I read that article which was filled with videos and text taken straight from the Epstein files. I decided not to share the article because I believed it would be traumatic to some of my subscribers even though I had considered putting a label advising of the content. I also decided that most people already know the depravity of Epstein and many of the self proclaimed elite in our world without seeing the rape and torture that took place. If there is anyone that does wish to see the article feel free to send me an email: karen.bracken@reagan.com. The article below covers a lot of information that gets the point across without all of the texts and horrid videos. They talk about the GATE program. I recently learned many years ago my young gifted and talented daughter was evaluated using this program. Thankfully nothing came of it. I knew they had determined her to be gifted and talented but that was it. She remembers the GATE evaluation process. I had NO IDEA. Will the victims ever get real justice? Pam Bondi, who endures being shouted at all day long by both sides, states the truth of the matter. If we knew all, the system would fall. I say LET IT FALL, it is the only way to bring back what once was good, moral and righteous. ARTICLE

Todd Callender Details Disease X, Military Control, and Treaty-Driven Depopulation - This is an important interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Todd Callender - 53 min. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING