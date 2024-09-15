Learn about Environmental Services and how the concept of monetizing ephemeral assets will be used to take your land - ARTICLE

5 Huge Historical Vaccine Frauds - How the Establishment Hijacked Vaccine History - they have been manipulating data and lying to the public about vaccines since DAY ONE and all for the same reason MONEY - Thanks to MusicMan for sharing this article with me. ARTICLE

The Democrats’ Open Border Has Started a Countdown to a Bloodbath - ARTICLE

Tim Walz Appointed Member of Political Party ‘Loyal’ to Chinese Communists to State Board - there is no doubt Walz is bought by the CCP just like Biden and many others in elected office today. Anyone that does not see Walz’s loyalty to the CCP is surely not paying attention. Kamala Harris’s husband does business in China and you don’t do business in China without going through the CCP. ARTICLE

U.N. Summit of the Future will kick off Sept. 20-23 to build framework for new one-world 'system' by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

Jan. 6 Graphic Novel Distributed in Pennsylvania High Schools - ARTICLE

I was surprised that this video was from the 2023 Super Bowl. I would have thought it was from 20 years ago given most of these spoiled athletes do not generally shed tears over the National Anthem but take a knee and insult the country that gave them the opportunity to play sports and make millions of dollars. THIS is the America we long for. VIDEO

This is Kamala without knowing the questions in advance and rehearsing. VIDEO (6 min.)

