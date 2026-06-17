The Top 7 Reasons ALL “Vaccines” Are a Massive SCAM — An Original Video Essay - 40 min. - VIDEO

India’s Record Crops Reject Food, Warming Alarmism - ARTICLE

THURSDAY, JUNE 18th - What California’s Elections Are Showing Us — And Why November Is the Deadline - The Torch of Freedom hostest Dr. Karladine Graves welcomes guest attorney David Clements - I really hope you will attend this very important ZOOM meeting - ARTICLE

UN Votes to Operationalize “World Court” Ruling Mandating “Climate” Regime by Alex Newman - ARTICLE

Trump’s Energy Agenda Is Being Undermined By His Own Justice Department - ARTICLE

If you want to know what’s wrong with America, just look at New York City by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

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