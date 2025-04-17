The TRUTH About 9/11 and What Really Happened - do not miss this interview and the transcript is also provided - I will also feature the Tucker Carlson interview Rep. Weldon in a future Substack both are worth the time to listen - ARTICLE/VIDEO (54 min.)

Removing Electronic Voting Systems is a National Security Issue - REAL ID is not needed to secure elections so there surely must be another reason the federal government has been pushing this since 2005…..believe me it is not for our benefit to have a REAL ID. There are solutions for voter and election fraud and REAL ID is not one of them. Take note…..Trump has been accused of pushing REAL ID when he talks about elections he always talks about voter ID and that is not the same thing as REAL ID. They say REAL ID will prevent illegals from registering to vote but I received an email from a woman that got her REAL ID license on line without having to prove she was a citizen. - ARTICLE

PROOF: Video Of J6 Cops Changing Into Trump Gear - 7 min. VIDEO

Democrat Money Laundering Operation ActBlue Busted - just more proof that Democrats cannot win elections without cheating - ARTICLE

HHS, FDA and RFK are being rolled over the coals for issuing a *fast track designation* for a self-amplifying mRNA COVID vaccine - ARTICLE

Congresswoman Caught Admitting Dems Collude with Far-Left AGs to Undermine Trump - for those or you that may have an issue with Trump going after law firms and media outlets it is not retribution. It is to stop the criminal activities of these groups that are working day and night to undermine Trump’s agenda. Why? Because he threatens their power and their pocketbook. What this woman admits the Democrats are doing borders very closely to sedition - ARTICLE/VIDEO (30 seconds)

Eugenics Rebooted - Bill Gates and his foundation are a prime example of why there must be an end to ALL 501 ©s - the vast majority are nothing but tax shelters for people working to destroy our country. For those that are truly doing good work should be funded on their merit by the American people directly. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share