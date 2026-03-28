My Talk at the Kennedy Center - From Meryl Nass: “I heard attorney Aaron Siri speak at the Kennedy Center Monday evening, and it was probably the best speech I have ever heard” - The first 14 minutes is an intro by US Senator Johnson - VIDEO (1 hr. 19 min.)

Inside the Criminal Gangs Planning to Steal 2026 - ARTICLE

When Treason is Just Campaign Fodder by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

A Global Takeover is Underway! The REAL ID equals REAL DANGER. SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT: Part 5 - EXCELLENT video. Just in case you do not know the national DMV Association has a paper in which they come right out and say that REAL ID WILL BE DIGITAL. REAL ID IS federal even though our legislators say it is not. They are either bought or uninformed, neither is acceptable. If you have one turn it in, if you don’t have one don’t get one for ANY reason. You cannot comply your way out of tyranny. Thanks Felicia G - 42 min. VIDEO

WHO Teams With Singapore Firm Tied to Pfizer, Bill Gates to Roll Out Global Vaccine Passports - ARTICLE

The END Of Election Integrity In Tennessee (Op-Ed By Lex Greene) - from Tennessee Conservative News - ARTICLE

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