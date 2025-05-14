FDA Invites Public Comments from All Americans Regarding COVID-19 Jab: How to Comment and What to Write - there is no way the American people want the COVID bio weapon genocide to continue. You have until today at 12pm to submit comments that will be sent to the committee. ARTICLE

Sending a comment will take but a few minutes. You can copy and paste to comment provided in the article…..which I recommend but if you submit your own comments/data please understand rudeness will get us nowhere. This MUST be done before NOON TODAY. I can tell you now most of the comments are in support of the FDA approving the COVID bio weapon which if approved is a statement of federally supported genocide/democide. When they ask WHAT IS YOUR COMMENT ABOUT I selected Federal Government. There was nothing else that fit but you may find something else fits better. PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW ASAP.

Texas Bill Would Expand Access to School Vaccine Exemption Forms Without Tracking Personal Data: HB 1586 - ARTICLE

Nothing to See Here: Bill Gates Unveils New mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Jabs for Billions of Cows - they scream about Musk exposing fraud in our government but no one says a peep about this genocidal maniac Bill Gates - I predict we will see a lot of cattle die and a huge reduction in reproduction. You see the goal is to eradicate grazing animals - ARTICLE

IMA Launches “Smart Moms Ask” Nationwide Campaign to Stop mRNA COVID Shots for Kids & Pregnant Women (IMA=Independent Medical Alliance) - ARTICLE

Do NOT Miss This! - Kash Patel - Government Gangsters ! Full Movie! - in case you missed it when it first came out this would be a good time to watch - 1 hr VIDEO

Trump Order Injects AI into US Education by Alex Newman - I thought the federal government was going to get out of the education business - ARTICLE

