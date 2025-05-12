Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals Are On the Way to the Slaughterhouse by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

If you would like to listen to the article Elizabeth has provided an audio recording. I opened the article above and read along with the audio. It made the article more impactful. Of course the links provided in the written article are not read in the audio. 16 min. AUDIO

I Worked At Palantir: The Tech Company Reshaping Reality - the founder of Palantir (Peter Theil) is deeply embedded and has influenced the pick of many of Trump’s administration including JD Vance who has been promoting Vance since his days in law school. Why?. 16 min. - VIDEO

Note: one issue mentioned in the interview above is the “Kill Chain”. Katherine Watt wrote about the “Kill Chain” which the DoD calls “Kill Box” in many articles and interviews

KATHERINE WATT EXPOSES THE DOD KILL BOX AGAINST HUMANITY - PUBLIC HEALTH IS NOW MILITARIZED - here is just one of her interviews but she has written extensively on the Kill Box (Chain) 16 min. VIDEO

LEGAL WALLS of the COVID-19 KILL BOX - PRESENTATION SLIDES

MASS ARRESTS NOW: The Horrific Fauci "Experiments" - ARTICLE/VIDEOSO (1=2 min. 1=5 min.)

According to a Wuhan virologist, Fauci invented COVID as a "bioweapon to kill millions." - there are several very good videos in this article and some are very long but worth watching especially the Agenda 21 documentary at the end. There are 2 long videos and one short video by Dr. Thorpe - ARTICLE/VIDEOS

