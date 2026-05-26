Melania’s AI Education Push Raises Alarms Over Federal Control & Surveillance - I am rethinking Donald Trump and now Melania too - I do not regret voting for him but I am very disturbed by his associations with the people I consider enemies of the people and pushing digital money and AI - GET YOUR KIDS OUT OF THE SYSTEM while you still can because they are working to make sure you cannot. That is what vouchers are all about folks. WAKE UP. School choice is a lie - the DELIBERATE dumbing down of America has been and still is the goal and the truth. I don’t think Trump has a clue about what is the real plan for education has been and still is - again he listens to wrong people - ARTICLE

Something New is Coming - Gregg Reese is one of my favorites. His 5 minute videos are some of the best around and now he is expanding. I hope you will give him a try - 4 min. VIDEO

Rage, Rage Against the Dying of the Net Zero Dream - ARTICLE

BOMBSHELL FROM JAPAN: 20 Million People Studied — All Excess Deaths Were Covid Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Had Zero - ARTICLE

Doing Proper Research - ARTICLE

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