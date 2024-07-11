My trip to the frontier of AI education - Bill Gates next attack on the destruction of education. This is 1984 fulfilled - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Who has the power to kill the world? by Sasha Latypova - there are a lot of links in this article - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min. 39 secs.)

Marine Le Pen the French Donald Trump - they will do anything to get rid of her and they will do anything to get rid of Trump too - this is a global coup - I have no doubt they will find her “guilty” using the same illegal tactics they used on Trump - ARTICLE

Illegals Getting SSNs Within Four Months of Crossing Border by Greg Reese - they have drivers licenses and the NGOs, Social Services, employers etc. are registering them to vote. Of course most will never take the chance to cast an illegal vote all the scammers want is their registration and their names and they will cast the vote for them via ballot harvesting and mail in ballots. It is shame that not enough Americans took the election steal of 2020 serious and waged all out war against ballot boxes, ballot harvesting and mail in ballots. It’s way too late now. ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

Major Bird Flu Summit October 2-4 in Washington D.C.—Evidence of an Orchestrated Pandemic? - ARTICLE

House Passes Measure to Stop Noncitizen Voting in Federal Elections - of course Biden will veto the SAVE Act…..why else did he bring in all the illegals who are now registered to vote?? To save face and votes I bet some Dems on the Senate side will vote for it so it passes and then Biden will veto the bill. Blatant traitor and our Congress does NOTING. Where is the Sergeant at Arms??? Biden was impeached by the House and the Senate is still sitting on it and refuses to move forward. Biden and the Democrats need to all be arrested and charged with treason and sedition. Or perhaps it is time for the Americans to do their job. Read the Declaration of Independence…..it tells you clearly your duty when a tyrant is running the show. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Here are the 5 Democrats that voted for the SAVE Act

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas)

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Rep. Don Davis (D-NC)

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share