Congress Will Vote to Strip States of Their Power to Regulate Artificial Intelligence—for the Next 10 Years - Now let THIS SINK IN people. This is a total violation of the Constitution and in particular the 10th Amendment. There is nothing in Art. 1 Sec. 8 that gives the federal government the power to do this. The states need to step up and if the states don't NULLIFY this law then the people better get on board. It is time folks understood that the STATES and the PEOPLE of the states created the federal government as we delegated only 18 legislative powers to them. That is it folks ONLY 18!!! Read Art. 1 Sec. 8 do you find their right to make law about a system that is meant to control EVERYTHING we do, see and hear????? The big beautiful bill ain't looking so beautiful at this point. AND how can people be so narcissistic and naive that they send their DNA to 23and Me or ANYONE. You are an American that is all you need to know. It was a known fact they were selling your DNA for heavens sake. ARTICLE

PRESS RELEASE: SovCo Salutes RFK Jr. for Denouncing the World Health Assembly’s Latest Power-grab, Calls for “Reboot” of the Whole International Public Health System - ARTICLE/VIDEO (6 min.)

Prager U sets the record straight about the 14th American and birthright citizenship. And if anyone is interested I recommend looking into the US Senate Debate of 1866 (2 years before the 14th) where they debate every angle of the 14th Amendment. They not only discuss the recently freed slaves but the Chinese in CA, the gypsies in PA and the American Indians. They made it very clear if born on US soil to foreign parents that are not subject to the jurisdiction thereof (which means illegals and fly in to dump a baby) the child is not a citizen. They go into great detail about “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” But I have ever reason to believe the SC will not do the right thing and denounce illegals and fly bys do not fit the original intent of the 14th Amendment because they believe the Constitution is a living document they can change at will which is not true. It is obvious the SC knows nothing about the original intent of the Constitution and court cases cannot change that. 5 min. VIDEO

Glenn: Tapper reveals Dems’ Biden health fraud - Trump needs to drop everything he is doing and get Pam Bondi to press fraud charges against Biden. If convicted of fraud EVERY bill and EVERY EO he “signed” is null and void. Funny how they wait until Biden is out of office to expose what they knew long before his administration was over so these authors are every bit as guilty as all the rest - Jill and Hunter should be charged too - there is no way they did not know and used Joe for their own benefit - ARTICLE

Canada Wants to Kill Its Vulnerable Children - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there is also a long interview at the end)

