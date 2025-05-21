Karen Bracken

Ted
1h

Agree with you about the debates in Congress at the time the 14th was passed. Illegal Aliens and Temporary Visa holders aren't subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and no that phrase didn't only apply to the children of diplomats which is demonstrable. When the 14th was passed it excluded Native Americans because Congress deemed that they were subject to tribal jurisdiction and that vast majority of Native Americans wouldn't be classified as diplomats.

Furthermore, if a draft were needed in a national emergency the United States couldn't conscript Illegal Aliens and temporary visa holders for induction into the US armed services so no, they aren't subject to the jurisdiction thereof.

I do agree with you that SCOTUS won't act because it would set off a whole host of lawsuits on behalf of illegal alien children born in the USA who would be denied citizenship citing the Equal Protection Clause unless SCOTUS in their ruling revoked the citizenship of those children of illegal aliens and temporary visa holders that had been conferred US citizenship in the past and as we've seen with DACA the courts are loath to revoke anything the govt bestows upon a class of people no matter how illegal and unconstitutional it may be.

