Climate Meltdown: Ivy League Scientists Expose Climate Fraud with Alex Newman - 16 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO

Meet Biden’s MonkeyHoax Response Deputy Coordinator - Does the BIDEN/HARRIS administration have any sane people on board? You know the old saying…..you are who you associate with. Just sayin’ - ARTICLE

The Civil War Didn't 'Settle' The Question Of State Secession - if you have the time read some of the comments to this article - ARTICLE

Texas Dad Fights to Protect Son From Castration in California - if you are not familiar with this story buy his mentally ill ex-wife is forcing their son to become a girl and has been since he was a toddler. When the boy is with his father he dresses and acts like a boy and wants to be a boy but his mother is sick and of course the sociopaths in CA are the perfect place for her. But he continues to fight for his son. This father has some very sound advice at the end - 12 min. VIDEO

A few words about food: Are you watching and listening to the trends and what that will mean for your family's kitchen table? by Leo Hohmann - Kamala’s food price controls will bring huge shortages not lower food prices. Wherever price controls were implemented they caused devastation and famine. Just look at the hungry people and empty stores in Venezuela. Control the food they control the people. Don’t forget the left is all about control. But those Americans that love their slave class will cheer for her plans - Take Leo’s advice and start stockpiling so foods that have a long shelf life - ARTICLE

Venezuela gangs taking over in Colorado - 1 min. VIDEO

Rigged Polls Creating a False Narrative to Enable Election Theft - Anyone with half a brain knows there is no way Kamala Harris is beating Trump. When I look at the short snippet videos of the convention it is extremely obvious the videos are fake. They are videos of crowds from other events. Not one Kamala sign to be seen in these crowds. In Philadelphia recently she drew a whopping crowd (indoors) of 109 people and that included the press. The fake poll numbers are to cover up for the steal when it happens. They can say "see she was ahead in the polls and she won." They did the same thing with Hillary but they underestimated Trump's base. But and they made dang sure in 2020 they would not make that same mistake and they have now, over the past 4 years, perfected the science and have more paid operatives than in 2020 and are going to steal the election again in 2024. What to do? First, do not make it easy for them to steal the election. The more voters that come out and vote the harder it will be for them to hide the steal. As much as I support voting on election day this year I will vote on the first day of early voting. I believe many states will be in planned chaos on election day. Volunteer to be a poll watcher or just sit outside the polls and photograph and write down anything you see suspicious. There is nothing else we can do at this point except pray for divine intervention and prepare for a very bumpy road ahead fi they pull of another steal. There is no doubt Harris and Walz are dyed in the wool communists/marxist. And with global support they WILL destroy this country. What we are seeing has been seen before. Just read the Bible. When evil becomes good and good become evil and immoral becomes moral is our clue that what we are experiencing is spiritual. We need to ask God for forgiveness, Thank God for all of his many blessings and THEN ask God to spare our nation. We are truly under his judgement at this moment in time. It is up to us in whatever way necessary to save our country, our faith, our family and our culture. Pray that these sociopaths working to destroy not only country but humanity underestimate the American people again. The time to must the American spirit is near. - ARTICLE

