Sweden’s Alarming Tale on School Choice by Alex Newman - this is not only about Sweden - 50 min. VIDEO

Trump issues orders to promote school choice, end "anti-American" teaching - well that didn’t take long. We have warned these states including my own state of TN that eventually all of this school choice garbage would end up with all kids falling under the same indoctrination system. It is the plan and the one guy pushing this in many states (Corey DeAngelis) is involved with UNESCO Inclusive Policy Lab. It is UNESCO’s agenda to get all students into the same system. Common Core was not an American set of standards folks……it was global. So all the promises of state funding and autonomy the federal government is going to start issuing grants for “school choice.” Can someone tell me what choice states do not offer? They already offer every form of choice available. Anyone with 2 brain cells left knows school choice is not the answer. The answer is to get the freaking government out of the education business. And I thought Trump was going to shut down the Dept. of Ed. First comes the carrot (the money) then comes the stick (the strings…..the control of private, religious and home school) Trump will not be President forever and he will leave education ripe for the picking. Sir, the problem is not public schools. The problem is the government that has had control of public schools since 1979 that is the problem and how Sir you are going to make it worse - ARTICLE

PROTECTING CHILDREN FROM CHEMICAL AND SURGICAL MUTILATION - ARTICLE

mRNA VACCINE TOXICITY - this book was recommended by Catherine Austin-Fitts and is a free pdf. For anyone really interested in understanding the real dangers of mRNA gene therapy (IT IS NOT A VACCINE). mRNA VACCINE TOXICITY

Comparing Vaccine Risks to 10 Disease Risks This article is a BOMBSHELL article but I am sure you won’t see this on the news. ARTICLE

So here is why fraud Caroline Kennedy is really against RFK Jr. as secretary of HHS. She is in bed with big pharma - ARTICLE

3 Graphs Show Why DC Rats are Terrified of RFK Jr - ARTICLE

