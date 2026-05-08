Exposing the Plot for a “Digital World Brain” with Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (58 min.)

Anthony Fauci will not be prosecuted for covid crimes. Mark this post. - sorry but Trump can no longer deny the horrible mistake supporting the mRNA bio-weapon was but he still refuses to acknowledge the truth while millions are disabled or died because of this hasty decision and the narcississtic refusal to admit he was wrong and do SOMETHING ABOUT IT. The PREP Act should have been ended the first day RFK Jr. took office. Why has he not done that? He knows about it and he knows he has the full authority to end it. Another fraud that sucked us all in to his rhetoric. He spoke truth. He knows the truth. Now he sits back and allows himself to be bullied into not following what he knows to be true. I don’t care what good he has done or will do, not addressing vaccines and the COVID bio-weapon he has lost ALL credibility. All they can do is talk about the SAVE Act which will do nothing. They have no intentions of passing anything that will help stop the election fraud because many of the Republicans are in office because of election fraud just like the Democrats. The SAVE Acti is not all it is cranked up to be and like anything they pass to “save” us always ends up hurting us. Tick Tock….Tick Tock….March 11th 3 days away - ARTICLE/AUDIO (37 secs.)

Are YOU a “Natural Born Citizen?” by Lex Greene - you will probably be surprised by the answer because you have been lied to by your government for decades - ARTICLE

Stopping Election Fraud by Lex Greene - for those that follow Lex Greene one thing you probably don’t know about him. He wrote an excellent piece of legislation that was sponsored by a TN Rep. Bud Hulsey and TN Sen. Janice Bowling to insure that anyone on a TN ballot is proven eligible. As stated in this article many have run and some actually elected President/VP that are not natural born citizens. Of course even our Republican majority in the Tennessee Assembly have probably benefited from election fraud and really do not want to see fraud ended in our elections - ARTICLE

Why does America need so many AI data centers? U.S. building more than 5,200 data centers compared to only 1,818 in China - ARTICLE

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