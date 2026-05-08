Alex Newman/Fauci/Natural Born Citizen/Stop Election Fraud
Friday, May 8, 2026
Exposing the Plot for a “Digital World Brain” with Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (58 min.)
Anthony Fauci will not be prosecuted for covid crimes. Mark this post. - sorry but Trump can no longer deny the horrible mistake supporting the mRNA bio-weapon was but he still refuses to acknowledge the truth while millions are disabled or died because of this hasty decision and the narcississtic refusal to admit he was wrong and do SOMETHING ABOUT IT. The PREP Act should have been ended the first day RFK Jr. took office. Why has he not done that? He knows about it and he knows he has the full authority to end it. Another fraud that sucked us all in to his rhetoric. He spoke truth. He knows the truth. Now he sits back and allows himself to be bullied into not following what he knows to be true. I don’t care what good he has done or will do, not addressing vaccines and the COVID bio-weapon he has lost ALL credibility. All they can do is talk about the SAVE Act which will do nothing. They have no intentions of passing anything that will help stop the election fraud because many of the Republicans are in office because of election fraud just like the Democrats. The SAVE Acti is not all it is cranked up to be and like anything they pass to “save” us always ends up hurting us. Tick Tock….Tick Tock….March 11th 3 days away - ARTICLE/AUDIO (37 secs.)
Are YOU a “Natural Born Citizen?” by Lex Greene - you will probably be surprised by the answer because you have been lied to by your government for decades - ARTICLE
Stopping Election Fraud by Lex Greene - for those that follow Lex Greene one thing you probably don’t know about him. He wrote an excellent piece of legislation that was sponsored by a TN Rep. Bud Hulsey and TN Sen. Janice Bowling to insure that anyone on a TN ballot is proven eligible. As stated in this article many have run and some actually elected President/VP that are not natural born citizens. Of course even our Republican majority in the Tennessee Assembly have probably benefited from election fraud and really do not want to see fraud ended in our elections - ARTICLE
Why does America need so many AI data centers? U.S. building more than 5,200 data centers compared to only 1,818 in China - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Please see The Black Swan on Substack concerning data centers.
People are getting sick from food contaminated with RAT SHIT! There is no hanta virus! It is not contagious! People are also sick from already being injected with poisonous vaxxes!
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.