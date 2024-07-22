Biden Ends Reelection Campaign - not a surprise at all - my picks are Hillary Clinton/Gavin Newsom - ARTICLE

Disturbing Details in Trump Assassination Plot Exposed | Redacted w Clayton Morris and Alex Newman - there was no incompetence it was planned - 12 min. VIDEO

Housing For Invading Troops? - ARTICLE

WHAT? - Bill Gates FAKE lab made "butter" - this man should be locked up. If you have never seen Soylant Green I recommend you do because this is where we are headed. FAKE food is just that FAKE. PLEASE understand this has nothing to do with feeding the poor and hungry around the world or the environment. It has EVERYTHING to do with LAND. Ending private property has been the goal of the UN since it started. Habitat I (1976), II (1996), III (2016) - The issue is NEVER the issue - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Are You Ready for the “New Agenda” - UN Agenda 21, 20230 Agenda, The Great Reset, The Green New Deal, C40 Cities and now the NEW AGENDA but the only thing that really changes is the name - There will be no Samsung Galaxy phone in my house - Start looking at off brands for your next cell phone. I am seriously looking at the Unplugged phone - ARTICLE

The DNC Server - What Does Ukraine Know? - ARTICLE

Medical internship program under fire for rejecting anyone who doesn't 'identify' as black - Knowing this is how people are chosen to become doctors what is the chance you would go to a black doctor? These “woke” idiots are hurting the very people they say they are trying to help OR perhaps that is exactly the truth behind the “woke” agenda. ARTICLE

Even Biden himself had to laugh at the idea that is not corrupt - he got into office because a communist group in the US sponsored him and other candidates from small states and that same organization has been supporting him ever since. This organization has only ever endorsed one candidate for President…….Joe Biden. He owes too many people since the start of his career to present day to do anything but do their bidding to destroy this country - VIDEO

We need more elected with the strength to stand up to the militants in our country that think they have to right to destroy, rob and murder - VIDEO

