Alex Newman/Reggie Littlejohn/Stolen Elections/Slovakia/Kamala's Palestinian best friend/Pfizer/Kamala's fake townhall
Wednesday October 23, 2024 Truth Bomb
The REAL Kamala Harris: Deep State Communist? with Alex Newman and Trevor Loudon - 30 min. VIDEO
Anti-Gloablist International founded by Reggie Littlejohn has creates a Manifesto. Please take the time to read it and sign if you agree. If you sign and agree with the Manifesto please share. Anti-Globalist International Manifesto
Stolen Election - thanks to North American Law Center - According to TNALC “What Berntsen presents in the video above is factual. Before yet another U.S. election is stolen, likely to be the last election we will ever see, it's critical that Americans know exactly what we are up against. IT CAN BE STOPPED, BUT NOT WITHOUT YOU!” 16 min. VIDEO
Slovak Government Report Calls For Ban Of ‘Dangerous’ mRNA Vaccines - the tide is turning - ARTICLE
Meet Kamala’s Palestinian Best Friend Who Changed Her Mind on Israel - ARTICLE
Pfizer is tripping over its arguments - ARTICLE
Kamala’s Fake Town Hall With Liz Cheney Exposed Before It Really Got Started [WATCH] - ARTICLE/VIDEO (10 seconds)
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Karen, can you send me your email address, I need to bounce something off you that is quite concerning. thanks
Gosh Darn! This eclectic post is enough to fill a semester of work at a school where free speech is real. Holy smokes the nation is being assaulted in so many ways!