Trump to "Change His Position" On Climate, Claims UN Protest Leader by Alex Newman - these kids are all victims of the indoctrination that takes. place in our schools and colleges - they don’t get the fact that vastly curbing mobility is the real agenda behind the lies they have been told - I wonder how they would feel if they knew their own government is the real enemy causing these severe weather events - I wonder how these young folks will feel when just about everything they use today and all the toys and gadgets they are hooked on will no longer exist if fossil fuels are banned - 7 min. - VIDEO

Will Trump Admin remove mRNA Bioweapons from the market? with Sasha Latypova and Dr. Jane ruby - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr.)

Neil Oliver STUNNED as Dutch Official Reveals Covid-19 Was 'MILITARY Operation' in SHOCK Admission - 11 min. VIDEO

Dutch Health Minister Admits: Covid Was a Military Operation Against the People - although this article credits RFK Jr. with exposing the DOD involvement here in the US it was Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova that first exposed the DOD involvement in the creation and implementation of the COVID bio weapon - ARTICLE

The World’s Richest Man Built The Entire Healthcare System To Keep You Sick - ARTICLE

BREAKING NEWS - Twice-Censored Landmark COVID-19 Vaccine Autopsy Study Fully Peer-Reviewed and Published - ARTICLE

Investigation Finds Harris Campaign Paid Oprah Twice as Much than Initially Reported - I wonder how much of that money donated to Harpo Productions will circle back around to Kamala’s bank account. Just sayin’ - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Silver Bullet Day - I don’t know what it is (I surely can assume what it is) but I WILL be looking for the video come November 25th and will share - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share