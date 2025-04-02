Exposed: Government Schools' Communist Origins by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1-28 min. 1-4 min.)

Musk Says Arrest Imminent 'Today' in Massive Social Security Breach - I will not hold my breath - 2 min. VIDEO

States Where Illegal Immigrant Children Were Released Across US - ARTICLE

Breaking news out of France: Deep state strikes again, taking out prime-time conservative leader who was poised to win election in 2027 - And President Balsonaro has been sentenced to prison for some trumped up charges too. ARTICLE

Jefferson was Right by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Unelected and Unbridled - like I have said several times…Congress created the lower courts and they can shut them down and among other powers they can decide what cases they are allowed to hear and provide opinion - so either we are being taken for a ride or we have a totally constitutionally illiterate government - ARTICLE

Bill Gates Gavi’s $2.6 Billion In "Vaccine Experiments" Funding Is Axed as Trump Shuts Down Research on Covid and Pandemic Threats - ARTICLE

Musk speaks from the heart about the deaths of children from the Ukraine-Russia battle - VIDEO

WHO proposes a Billion Dollar Cut to its Budget for 2026-27 to US$4.2 billion, DG Signals Plans to Shed Jobs Citing $600 Million Hole This Year - ARTICLE

