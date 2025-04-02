Alex Newman/Where were illegal children placed?/France/Lex Greene/GAVI/Musk/WHO
Wednesday April 2, 2025 Truth Bomb
Exposed: Government Schools' Communist Origins by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1-28 min. 1-4 min.)
Musk Says Arrest Imminent 'Today' in Massive Social Security Breach - I will not hold my breath - 2 min. VIDEO
States Where Illegal Immigrant Children Were Released Across US - ARTICLE
Breaking news out of France: Deep state strikes again, taking out prime-time conservative leader who was poised to win election in 2027 - And President Balsonaro has been sentenced to prison for some trumped up charges too. ARTICLE
Jefferson was Right by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Unelected and Unbridled - like I have said several times…Congress created the lower courts and they can shut them down and among other powers they can decide what cases they are allowed to hear and provide opinion - so either we are being taken for a ride or we have a totally constitutionally illiterate government - ARTICLE
Bill Gates Gavi’s $2.6 Billion In "Vaccine Experiments" Funding Is Axed as Trump Shuts Down Research on Covid and Pandemic Threats - ARTICLE
Musk speaks from the heart about the deaths of children from the Ukraine-Russia battle - VIDEO
WHO proposes a Billion Dollar Cut to its Budget for 2026-27 to US$4.2 billion, DG Signals Plans to Shed Jobs Citing $600 Million Hole This Year - ARTICLE
And we have as close to a demonic entity as possible running in Canada. "Polls" say he is winning. Rallies don't. Thousands line up (never saw that before) for our conservative leader. The other guy has 51 people. And most are his service.
MUSK:
I don't know which is greater in this man: his brain or his heart!
I sure am glad he's on our side.