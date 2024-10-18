Protect Your Child from “Digital Cocaine,” Expert Warns by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (14 min.)

Your Government Has Been Captured written by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (World Council for Health and CHD Leader Africa) ARTICLE

Why is the U.S. in the U.N? by Kathleen Marquardt VP of the American Policy Center - ARTICLE

Why is the U.S. Department of Defense giving $90 million to a private corporation to reopen an old lithium mine in Western North Carolina? - ARTICLE

****URGENT**** - TN Dept. of Health Encouraging Tennesseans including pregnant women and children as young as 6 months to take 3 vaccines at one time - do your homework before rolling up your sleeve or subjecting your baby to any “vaccine” - While this is happening in TN I am sure other states are doing it too. There is no doubt this is coming straight from the federal government. Remember all of our federal “health” agencies are in bed with big pharma - Kroger markets here in TN is offering $5 if you get one shot and $20 if you multiple shots. Who is paying for this? YOU and I am paying for it - 20 min. VIDEO

Here is just one of many articles written about the RSV. Dr. Meryl Nass has written extensively about the RSV shot. And we already know the COVID shot is not safe nor is it effective. The flu shot also has a known low effective rate as well. Again, do your research before you allow anyone to inject something into your body or the body of your child. ARTICLE

Kamala’s Fox News Fumble: Staffers Throw In The Towel To End It [WATCH] - Kamala’s FOX Interview - Would someone please clue these leftist Democrats in to the fact that America is NOT A DEMOCRACY!!! - ARTICLE

Major Lawsuit Filed Against Biden Admin Over Allegedly Blocking Noncitizen Voter Checks - we have a lawless regime running this country - ARTICLE

