The Tedros Files - Most of us know the WHO/UN/WEF are communist organizations and I have warned people that the WHO is the military enforcement arm of the UN and who better to lead this agenda but a communist, terrorist from Ethiopia….Tedros A. Ghebreyesus and his associates (mostly from the US). And with the recent WHA (World Health Assembly) meeting in May the Biden/Harris administration has handed our sovereignty over to the WHO/UN. The Amendments to the IHR were passed in a very questionable manner but the Pandemic Treaty did not pass in May but they are working on getting it passed by the end of this year. REMEMBER these actions violate our US Constitution and no international agreement or treaty is valid in the US if violate our Constitution. But it won’t get stopped at the federal level…..the states have the power of refusal to comply and that is where we need to place our attention in order to stop what is coming down from the WHO/UN/WEF to our federal government and then to the states. The buck stops with the states and the people of the states and that is a fact most Americans forgot long ago thanks to the dumbed down American education (indoctrination) system. The Tedros Files (be sure to click on “continue reading”). There is also a 23 minute video that contains the same information in the article. Download and script are also avaialable.

International Organizations Leadership Recruitment Policies: the Failed Experiment of Dr. Tedros A. Ghebreyesus Candidacy for WHO Director General Position - this study was submitted in an attempt to stop Tedros from becoming the Director General of the WHO. Understand these organizations are not about health, peace, helping the poor or the environment. They were set up from day one to do just the opposite. They are about depopulation, control, global communism, redistribution of wealth and greed. They are all sociopaths and that includes many from our own country. STUDY

And in September the UN meets at the UN headquarters in NYC during the Summit of the Future (Sept. 20-23) to pass the Pact of the Future which is giving the UN what they UN has wanted from the day it was created. The “one world government” with the communist UN at the head of the table. If no one speaks out against the Pact of the Future by September 3rd it will probably be a done deal before the summit even starts. Stayed tuned for more on this. And believe me all their flowery words about helping the poor, women and girls and saving the earth from us disgusting humans is not what this is really all about. They must LIE in order to force compliance. If people did some research and understood the real agenda they would never go along so these sociopaths must and do LIE. PACT FOR THE FUTURE (Rev. 3 and final)

Agenda and Expectations for the Summit of the Future

Based on the provided search results, the key agenda items for the Summit of the Future include:

Inter-governmental negotiations on issues decided by Member States, aiming to agree on an action-oriented Pact for the Future.

Global Digital Compact : an annex to the Pact for the Future, focusing on digital cooperation and governance.

Declaration on Future Generations : another annex to the Pact, emphasizing the importance of long-term thinking and sustainability.

Practical strategies for achieving shared aspirations, building upon established frameworks such as the UN Charter, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 2030 Agenda, Paris Agreement, and Addis Ababa Action Agenda.

Expected outcomes of the Summit include:

A new international consensus on multilateral solutions to current and future challenges, demonstrating the effectiveness of international cooperation.

Agreement on the Pact for the Future , outlining concrete actions and commitments from Member States.

Launch of the Global Digital Compact , setting a framework for digital cooperation and governance.

Enhanced focus on future generations , with the Declaration on Future Generations serving as a catalyst for sustainable decision-making.

Practical strategies and solutions for addressing pressing global challenges, such as climate change, inequality, and pandemics.

Republican Governors Send Clear Message to World Health Organization: We Will Not Comply - well when the rubber meets the road lets see how many of these Governors really stand up and refuse to comply. Even my own TN Governor and our TN AG will bow to the courts and if ordered by the court to comply they will. They fail to know the history of our Constitution and that the power rests with the states and the people of the states not the federal government and that incluces the Supreme Court. If the Governors fails to act then responsibility rests with the people and if the people fail to stand up against tyranny then we are truly lost as a nation. ARTICLE

Klaus Schwab says WEF will unleash “an era of shock events” to bring about a globalist NWO - ARTICLE

Biden-Harris doling out hundreds of millions to communities dealing with illegal aliens - gee perhaps it is time for a good old fashion American tax revolt, just sayin’ - ARTICLE

And make no mistake CCP owned Obama/Biden/Harris/Walz are all in 100%. They hate this country and all Americans. They think they will have a seat at the table when all is said and done but “useful idiots” never get a seat at the table because they know too much. They will end up with a seat at the table of Satan for eternity.

