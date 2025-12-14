IMPORTANT UPDATE (ON MERCK’S NEW RNA RABIES SHOTS): Top Veterinarian Drops Bombshell: ‘Animal Vaccines Are Designed To Euthanize Our Pets’ - I know for a fact these vaccines cause harm to our pets just as they do to our children. My little yorkie developed a tumor at an injection site years ago - I now choose not to vaccinate my fur babies just as I would not vaccinate my children - My own vet told me we give our pets way too many shots and the shots are how vets make their money - I also do not feed my dogs commercial dog food. I make their food. - ARTICLE

Feds Spent $27 million on Minnesota Somali Community Since FY2021 - Tim Walz should be held accountable and I am sure if they dig deep enough they will see how he may have profited from this fraud - ARTICLE

BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Reanalysis of the Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study Finds Vaccinated Children Sicker Across All 22 Chronic Disease Categories - ARTICLE

Alaska Plots AI-Driven Digital Identity, Payments, and Biometric Data System that May Deny Access - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr.)

Bayer Runs New Deceitful Ads to Increase Glyphosate Support. - the ads fail to tell the public that glysophate also causes cancer - Bayer a GERMAN company has lobbyists in every state in America lying to our elected and threatening to stop providing pesticides to states that fail to jump on board. And if you die, are disabled or made sick from their poisons they want complete immunity. That means no possibility to sue them or get compensation. They want immunity for ALL of their products not just glysophate - ARTICLE

WATCH: Trump signs executive order to override AI regulations by states - Trump is either totally naive or totally not what we thought he was. If Trump wants to lead in AI all he has to do is STOP allowing Chinese students to be educated in our country only to go back to China to take what we taught them and use it against us and STOP sending our chips to China. Cut China OFF. If Trump thinks China is a friend to the US he again is either extremely naive or nor really all about MAGA. Neither is acceptable. Because this administration is actually aiding China in its AI endeavor does not wash well with Trumps argument for barring states having any control over how AI is implemented in their state. AND Trump truly has no constitutional authority to dictate to the states or to withhold federal money as punishment. This will end up going to the Supreme Court where I believe (if they have any loyalty to the Constitution) he will lose. Ted Cruz is not to be trusted. He is a product of the Bush dynasty. - ARTICLE

Whittled to Nothing — Or Not: Supreme Court Advances Religious Liberty in Amish Vaccine Exemption Case - ARTICLE

Dr. Vernon Coleman: Compliance Will Destroy Us All. Your Life, Your Hopes, Our Culture and Our Civilisation Are All at Stake - Dr. Coleman has great suggestions and if enough people took his advice we could shut down those trying to control everything we do and say - ARTICLE

