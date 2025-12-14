Animal Vaccines/Somali Fraud/Henry Ford Study/Alaska/Biden's Autopen/Trumps AI EO/Amish win against mandatory vaccination/Dr. Vernon Coleman
Sunday, December 14, 2025
IMPORTANT UPDATE (ON MERCK’S NEW RNA RABIES SHOTS): Top Veterinarian Drops Bombshell: ‘Animal Vaccines Are Designed To Euthanize Our Pets’ - I know for a fact these vaccines cause harm to our pets just as they do to our children. My little yorkie developed a tumor at an injection site years ago - I now choose not to vaccinate my fur babies just as I would not vaccinate my children - My own vet told me we give our pets way too many shots and the shots are how vets make their money - I also do not feed my dogs commercial dog food. I make their food. - ARTICLE
Feds Spent $27 million on Minnesota Somali Community Since FY2021 - Tim Walz should be held accountable and I am sure if they dig deep enough they will see how he may have profited from this fraud - ARTICLE
BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Reanalysis of the Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study Finds Vaccinated Children Sicker Across All 22 Chronic Disease Categories - ARTICLE
Alaska Plots AI-Driven Digital Identity, Payments, and Biometric Data System that May Deny Access - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr.)
Bayer Runs New Deceitful Ads to Increase Glyphosate Support. - the ads fail to tell the public that glysophate also causes cancer - Bayer a GERMAN company has lobbyists in every state in America lying to our elected and threatening to stop providing pesticides to states that fail to jump on board. And if you die, are disabled or made sick from their poisons they want complete immunity. That means no possibility to sue them or get compensation. They want immunity for ALL of their products not just glysophate - ARTICLE
WATCH: Trump signs executive order to override AI regulations by states - Trump is either totally naive or totally not what we thought he was. If Trump wants to lead in AI all he has to do is STOP allowing Chinese students to be educated in our country only to go back to China to take what we taught them and use it against us and STOP sending our chips to China. Cut China OFF. If Trump thinks China is a friend to the US he again is either extremely naive or nor really all about MAGA. Neither is acceptable. Because this administration is actually aiding China in its AI endeavor does not wash well with Trumps argument for barring states having any control over how AI is implemented in their state. AND Trump truly has no constitutional authority to dictate to the states or to withhold federal money as punishment. This will end up going to the Supreme Court where I believe (if they have any loyalty to the Constitution) he will lose. Ted Cruz is not to be trusted. He is a product of the Bush dynasty. - ARTICLE
Whittled to Nothing — Or Not: Supreme Court Advances Religious Liberty in Amish Vaccine Exemption Case - ARTICLE
Dr. Vernon Coleman: Compliance Will Destroy Us All. Your Life, Your Hopes, Our Culture and Our Civilisation Are All at Stake - Dr. Coleman has great suggestions and if enough people took his advice we could shut down those trying to control everything we do and say - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
My cat nearly died after his rabies vaccine which I tried not to get but they wouldn’t neuter him unless he had it. He had 105 fever afterwards and ended up having to be hospitalized for 3 days because of that shot. To this day, his tail twitches from it. If he wasn’t a male cat I probably wouldn’t have but they pee otherwise. I feel so sorry for him he’s always been sickly. These scum bags are going to burn in hell.