I had said this many times in the past and when I heard Trump promise to shut down the Dept. of Education I said it again……IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN. And so again, I was right. I also said that if by some chance they did shut it down they would just move the deck chairs to the Dept. of Labor who partnered with the Dept. of Education years ago. You see they think education is all about getting a job. Sadly most parents have been brainwashed to think the same way. Frankly, as bad as the federal government is I do not think the states are capable of doing any better. Many years ago states, cities and counties developed curriculum and guidelines for achievement (there were no every child must meet the same standards at the same time back then). I don’t think there are enough people left that actually knows how to run education. They have been taking orders for so long now the talent we once had is just about all but gone. This is why I feel the only real chance our future generations have is in home education. But of course they put a crimp in that by taking mothers out of the home and made them tax payers. Nothing is a coincidence. Nothing is an accident. EVERYTHING has been planned out 100 years ago.

I am only sharing part of this article because the rest of it just more propaganda which surprised me given it was written by Ron Paul. But these are the facts you need to know to understand Trump was blowing smoke.

February 10, 2026

In his 2024 campaign President Trump said he wanted to shut down the Department of Education. Created in 1979, the Department of Education has spent many billions of dollars and imposed numerous “reforms” on America’s schools. A result has been a continuing decline in American students’ academic performance. (NOTE: FROM ME - This was the real goal of the Dept. of Education folks a dumbed down society is a society that is easy to control)

In March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for eliminating the Department of Education. Since then, Education Secretary Linda McMahon has worked on transferring some Education Department activities to other agencies. For example, it has been announced that some activities of the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, which is involved in federal K-12 education programs, will be moved to the Labor Department. While these changes can reduce the power and reach of the Education Department, they do not ensure a reduction of the federal government’s role in education.

The appropriations bill that President Trump signed into law last week indicates he has given up on ending the Department of Education. The bill, which was first approved by the Republican-majority House and Senate, contains a provision requiring the Education Department to “support staffing levels necessary to fulfill its statutory responsibilities including carrying out programs, projects, and activities.” Another provision prohibits the Education Department from transferring funds to other government agencies.

The bill also increases the Education Department’s budget. Increasing the budget of an unconstitutional Cabinet department is never a good idea, but it is especially bad when the federal debt is increasing by trillions of dollars a year. If President Trump and the other Republicans who have said they want the Education Department shut down are not going to even attempt to shut it down, they could at least reduce its funding.

It is clear that shutting down the Department of Education will require a sustained effort by Americans fed up with spending billions to produce a subpar educational system. Pressure needs to be put on lawmakers to restore control over education to states, local communities, and parents.

