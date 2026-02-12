Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
6d

I don't see any attribution to Dr Rose anywhere in the link above for ("Another Ludicrous Study (30M!) ... ") or in the study links to medrxiv.org. What am I missing?

Reply
Share
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
7d

Karen, to quote Slick Willy; "I share your pain."

As a homeschool parent, as a Christian, and as an American, I had high hopes that Trump would shut down the Dept. of Ed.

It is clearly the largest and most corrosive element in American society.

HOWEVER......Look at the avalanche of ambulance-chasers that precede every move he makes. I know he's trying not to disrespect the courts, and I know he's trying to let these anti-Americans show their butt cracks on the nightly news. But, getting rid of 20% of the IRS has been hard enough. Pulling funding from one corrupt university has been monumental.

The system is through and through anti-constitutional, and he's having trouble upon trouble working through it.

My HOPE is that he's waiting on the right timing and leadership changes. He clearly does NOT have a clear majority in the House for anything. That goes berzerk when the representatives have millions of union employees breathing down their necks.

Firing the NEA will ignite a civil war that will dwarf any of this Anti-Ice stuff.

I HOPE he has it on his agenda, and he's waiting until the resources are right.

.....I mean., who among us could have calculated the civil war we are in within our Dem-run cities? Only by going in, did they find out how much resistance there is.

I agree with you, but have to give the guy some slack. He is, after all, pretty smart. ....just sayin'.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture