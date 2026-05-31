Anti-Islamization Party Tops Polls in Australia - ARTICLE

AI Data Centers: The DIRTY SECRET the Media Won’t Touch w/ Hakeem Anwar - very important. They will deprive us of water and charge us astronomical fees for water usage all so the can spy on us and control us. We need a citizen uprising in this country. READ THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE. It tells us what we need to do folks!! ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr.)

AI Surveillance Is Coming to Your Tires and the Problem Is Worse Than You Think - and in 2027 our own government, with the help of 52 RINOs voting to pass the law, every car will decide if you can drive your car and will also have face recognition and if your expression is concerning to the car it will shut off. UNDERSTAND this has nothing to do with stopping drunk drivers and everything to do with the future 15 Minute Prisons popping up all over the world (including the US). They will be able to keep you from leaving your prison and THAT is what this is all about. Because the car manufacturers did not refuse to do it, it is a flat out violation of the Constitution, they deserve to go out of business. If you need a car get one now and EVERY American must REFUSE to buy a car in 2027. The only thing they understand is bankruptcy to make them fight back against Uncle Sam. ARTICLE

AI Has Entered Your Doctor’s Office — and It’s Recording - As if we don’t have enough to worry about when going to a doctor (most are worthless today, nothing but pill pushers) you now have to ask if your doctor is recording your conversation. If he/she says YES then REFUSE to COMPLY. Nothing good can come from this. ARTICLE

Democide Watch by James Anthony - ARTICLE

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