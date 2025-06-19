ANTIFA Is Back And More Violent Than Before - ARTICLE
USG fighting to get rid of the term "Sustainable Development Goals" and other globalist fantasies at 10-yearly UN Financing for Development Conference - my question is: are they just changing the name of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) or getting rid of them entirely?? ARTICLE
C02 GAS PIPELINES AS OPEN AIR GAS CHAMBERS. MASS DEATH WITHOUT ANY INFRASTRUCTURE DAMAGE. Is that the July 4th false flag coming? by Lawyer Lisa - ARTICLE
Of, By, and For Illegal Invaders? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Please take a few seconds to send a message to ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) regarding the removal of the COVID jab off the market - ARTICLE
Petition challenging constitutionality of the PREP Act filed with SCOTUS - ARTICLE
ANTIFA, the armed wing of the Democratic Party...
The very FIRST thing you must learn about Leftists is that they lie. They always present themselves as what they are not. ANTIFA, for example, is "...anti racist and anti fascist. They use non-violent demonstrations to call attention to their cause." (Wikipedia)
Is anyone leaning over their bucket, yet? If they are non-violent, why do they employ violence? If they are anti-racist, why don't they show their skin during their mob riots?
Here's another lie I found on Wikipedia: "The Ku Klux Klan...an American Protestant-led Christian extremist, white supremacist, far-right hate group. It was founded in 1865 during Reconstruction in the devastated South.
"Christian?" There was nothing Christian about the KKK. The 'Protestants' did NOT lead the KKK. The Democrat Party funded the KKK. After the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, freed slaves of all skin colors were given "50 acres and a mule" to start their free lives as US citizens.
Citizenship meant the freed slaves could vote. The Democrats fomented racism and hatred against these new citizens and PAID local Judges, Sheriffs, Police, Attorneys, etc. to terrorize them. They burned, raped, shot, hanged, and brutalized them to keep them from the polls. (Kinda like ANTIFA, these days)
A couple of former Union Army officers became alarmed at the actions of the KKK and went to those states. They taught the new citizens how to LEGALLY obtain firearms, how to shoot them accurately, and how to defend themselves and their families LEGALLY. That put a quash on the "armed wing of the Democrat Party."
BTW, those two officers formed the National Rifle Association (NRA). It continues to teach law-abiding citizens their constitutional rights and how to legally obtain, keep and bear arms. They teach many youth and adults competence in handling firearms.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.