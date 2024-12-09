Appalachia - 2024 Election Compendium (Kentucky, Tennessee, W. Virginia) Capt. Seth Keshel - ARTICLE

Edward Dowd: US Disability Data Hit a New All Time High in November "Recall these poisonous therapeutics!" by Ed Dowd - ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

New scientific analyses underpin Mexico’s restrictions on GM corn and glyphosate due to health risks - people need to understand that when you mess with mother nature there is a dire price to pay. People today with “gluten” issues need to understand they do not have a gluten intolerance. They have a GMO intolerance. Another negative with USMCA - Another example of how the US promotes unhealthy living. In the 90’s Japan proved that the MMR vaccine caused SIDS and stop the use of MMR and their SIDS rate drop dramatically but did the US follow suit….no….WHY? Because our government is more interested in supporting big pharma than big health. ARTICLE

Will Congress Give “Vaccine Immunity” to Chemicals in Our Food? by Tom Renz - ARTICLE

BOMBSHELL Study: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Alter Human Behavior - ARTICLE

COVID “Vaccines” Hit By New Bombshell | Media Blackout - ARTICLE/VIDEO (this article is full of many videos. some are long and some are short)

