Arctic Frost - not sure about this but time will tell. Lets see if arrest take place. ARTICLE/VIDEO (45 min.)

Biden officials pushed COVID booster harder after surveillance found stroke increase: Sen. Johnson - ARTICLE

Retired General Mike Flynn reaches $1.25M settlement with feds over Russia collusion pursuit - he should have gotten a heck of a lot more - ARTICLE

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