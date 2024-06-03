10s Of Millions Of Chickens KILLED By Governments As Attack On Food Supply Escalates: More Genocide? - fear and famine are the 2 top things that will render people to their knees begging the government for help. Remember they are using the failed PCR test on these animals and anyone that has been paying attention knows the PCR test produces 97% false positives. They use PCR to drive the lie. As the inventor of the PCR said (Dr. Mullis) PCR should never be used to detect illness and he also said if you cycle PCR enough times you can find anything you want to find. The real target are cows. Cows take up too much land that the globalist want to control and that is the real reason for all of this. Large hoofed animals are unsustainable…..no they are not but they do take up a lot of land and private land ownership is the real target. THE ISSUE IS NEVER THE ISSUE!!! We are again being scammed. There is a war against farmers which is a war against humanity. 11 min. VIDEO

Peggy Hall discusses legislation being proposed by Del Bigtree’s ICAN group - Thanks Gerry_O’C - 14 min. VIDEO

The Wall of Death for Western Economies - ARTICLE

The Neo-Enclosure of the Whole World - this is Part 2 of the article above - very important information - ARTICLE

CIA Agent: "We Designed mRNA to Kill" - TRANSCRIPT/VIDEO (16 min.)

Time to Take a Side and Make a Stand by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

