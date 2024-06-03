Attacks on our food chain/2 Articles by Elizabeth Nickson/CIA Whistleblower/Time to Take a Side and Make a Stand by Lex Greene
Monday June 3, 2024 Truth Bomb
10s Of Millions Of Chickens KILLED By Governments As Attack On Food Supply Escalates: More Genocide? - fear and famine are the 2 top things that will render people to their knees begging the government for help. Remember they are using the failed PCR test on these animals and anyone that has been paying attention knows the PCR test produces 97% false positives. They use PCR to drive the lie. As the inventor of the PCR said (Dr. Mullis) PCR should never be used to detect illness and he also said if you cycle PCR enough times you can find anything you want to find. The real target are cows. Cows take up too much land that the globalist want to control and that is the real reason for all of this. Large hoofed animals are unsustainable…..no they are not but they do take up a lot of land and private land ownership is the real target. THE ISSUE IS NEVER THE ISSUE!!! We are again being scammed. There is a war against farmers which is a war against humanity. 11 min. VIDEO
Peggy Hall discusses legislation being proposed by Del Bigtree’s ICAN group - Thanks Gerry_O’C - 14 min. VIDEO
The Wall of Death for Western Economies - ARTICLE
The Neo-Enclosure of the Whole World - this is Part 2 of the article above - very important information - ARTICLE
CIA Agent: "We Designed mRNA to Kill" - TRANSCRIPT/VIDEO (16 min.)
Time to Take a Side and Make a Stand by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
The reason the left won't debate when life begins? What would be the size of that genocide? Life eliminated by ripping limb from limb. As Mengele as it gets. If you see the child as a person.
Dehumanization of any human is the first step for their elimination. As a lawyer steeped on woman's rights, this was not always my view.
I see fully in my children’s reaction to abortion our natural inclinations. Horror.
To be so stealth that you can take the baby where it is most safe and kill it. To enter the body to kill.
I remember my children’s awe at where they came from. Where are you from? My mommy's tummy!
Repeat what you learn.
https://open.substack.com/pub/prometheusshrugged/p/pandoras-box-an-index-and-beginners?r=ykqw5&utm_medium=ios