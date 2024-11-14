House probes NIH after researcher hid study that reflected badly on ‘transgender’ treatments - If this doesn’t set your hair on fire nothing will. I was so ticked off by the time I finished reading this article. It is clear this transgender crap is all about making money not about helping kids having a tough time growing up. Why are these kids having a tough time facing adulthood? That should be what they are trying to find out but instead they are giving these kids poisons and cutting off body parts. This woman needs to pay back the taxpayer money, have her medical license suspended permanently, shut down that clinic and then press charges against the doctor. We have doctors that saved lives during the COVID hoax and they today cannot practive medicine but this leftist ghoul will probably face no consequences at all - ARTICLE

Dangerous DEI Architect Now Exposed - the NIH is batting a thousand…….just one little cesspool of corruption - ARTICLE

Diversifying Doulas?! HHS Spends Hundreds of Millions Spreading DEI Through Medical Community - will we ever see the day when all of these unconstitutional 3-letter agencies are shut down? I highly doubt it BUT understand the Constitution delegated just 18 legislative powers to the federal government and we are only supposed to be taxed to cover the implementation of laws created under those 18 legislative powers. Just think how prosperous we and the government would be if they just got back to following the Constitution. There would be no poverty in America if our government adhered to the Constitution. ARTICLE

Vaccines Cause Autism. No One Wants To Admit It, But Everybody Knows This. ARTICLE

What Trump's War Room Reveals - And Grifting By Oprah & Hollywood - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1=8 min./1=5 min.)

WORLD CONTROL ON THE AGENDA - important information. The first video is of Rosa Koire who sadly passed away several years ago. May she rest in peace. she selflessly opened the eyes of Americans and people all over the world. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1=1 min./1=6 min.)

Meet the think tank planning a second Trump administration. (It’s not Project 2025.) - Just in case you are scratching your head over some of Trump’s appointments understand he has been working on a strategy and appointments behind the scenes for a long time. These are not just knee jerk spontaneous appointments. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are several good, short videos)

