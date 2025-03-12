Constitutional Analysis: Joe Biden & The Autopen - During an interview with Sean Hannity before Trump became President he tells this story: The Speaker said he had repeatedly tried to get a meeting with the President which is a very common thing for the Speaker and the President to talk but Biden’s staff kept the Speaker away from Biden. When he finally got a meeting he found he was entering an ambush. Here is what he said about the meeting: "I show up and I realize it's actually an ambush 'cause it's not just me and the president," Johnson said. "It's also Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem, you know, The CIA Director." Speaker Johnson confronted Biden about an EO he signed to pause exports of liguid natural gas to Europe. Johnson was very concerned about this EO and wanted to know why Biden would sign such an EO. Biden denied ever signing such an EO. Here is what Speaker Johnson had to say: "He genuinely did not know what he had signed," Johnson said. "And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, ‘We are in serious trouble—who is running the country?’ Like, I don't know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know." There can be no doubt Biden did not sign his EOs and didn’t know what EOs were even being written. They took advantage of a brain dead man and I have just as much loathing for his wife. She wanted to be First Lady so badly she was willing to allow the abuse of her husband. 8 min. VIDEO

CDC Will Study Possible Link Between Vaccines and Autism, Pledges to ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ - ARTICLE

Stanford’s Hiring Freeze Exposes the Big Lie of Research Funding - ARTICLE

Exclusive – Black Lives Matter Plaza Jackhammered by D.C. After Pressure from Rep. Andrew Clyde - ARTICLE

Children’s Health Defense have put out a free e-book about Measles. I have read several Substacks regarding this free book and it is given very high marks. THE MEASLES BOOK

Buried on Page 86 of Stopgap Spending Bill: Congress Extends Pandemic Emergency Powers, Biodefense Secrecy, and Pharma Privileges Through September 2025 - why are we not surprised? I am sure if we look we will find many more concerning issues - ARTICLE

No Judge has Authority by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

