The Big Beautiful Bill was passed on Tuesday in the Senate. The AI state moratorium was removed from the Senate bill and I have no doubt the House bill will remove it as well. Rumor has it the House will pass the Senate bill as is which is a huge disappointment. It appears they are more interested in meeting President Trump’s request to have the bill passed by July 4th than actually fighting to get some of these things back in the bill. Here is a list of some of. the very disappointing things that were struck from the bill and who was responsible.

Here Is Who Blocked Them 20.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Plot to Get RFK Jr. - Gee, all the reasons BIO states to get rid of RFJK Jr. are all the reasons we want him to stay - ARTICLE

Whole body gestational donation - I thought it could never get any worse than the businesses that created artificial wombs to grow babies but this takes the cake. We are definitely in a spiritual war. ARTICLE

Former Vaccine Committee Did Not Follow the Rules - Gee, who would have guessed. (note my sarcasm) It would be interesting to see what jobs these 17 people land……I am sure many if not all will land in big pharma. ARTICLE

NIH Funds Creation of 200+ New 'Barcoded' COVID Viruses: Journal 'Science Advances' by Jon Fleetwood - if these concoctions cannot be found in nature then one must ask “WHY?” Why are they being created? To develop a vaccine for something that can only be deadly if the lab releases them on the public? This is insanity and needs to end. This is planned depopulation - ARTICLE

Dead Baby Alert: What’s In Your Water? ARTICLE

‘Long COVID’ Symptoms Occur in Vaccinated Individuals Who Never Had COVID: 'Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection' by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

