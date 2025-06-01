'HUGE LEGAL IMPACTS': Watchdog reveals Biden admin bombshell - 4 min. VIDEO

Thomas Paine was right! by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Green Facade: Exposing UC San Diego’s Sustainability Program Hypocrisy - this article talks about what is taking place in higher ed in CA but believe me you could remove CA and any state in the nations - ARTICLE

Court Rules Harvard Gets to Keep Skimming 70% of Every NIH Grant Dollar - ARTICLE

Where on Earth Did The Means Siblings Come from? - and gee what a coincidence……one of Tucker Carlson’s sponsors is now Cassey Means company “Levels”. It is just one big club and we weren’t invited - Calley also INSISTED that neither he nor his sister was looking for a job in the Trump administration in a brutal interview with Dr. Kruz and Mary Bowden (so they are liars too) - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share