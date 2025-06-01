'HUGE LEGAL IMPACTS': Watchdog reveals Biden admin bombshell - 4 min. VIDEO
Thomas Paine was right! by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Green Facade: Exposing UC San Diego’s Sustainability Program Hypocrisy - this article talks about what is taking place in higher ed in CA but believe me you could remove CA and any state in the nations - ARTICLE
Court Rules Harvard Gets to Keep Skimming 70% of Every NIH Grant Dollar - ARTICLE
Where on Earth Did The Means Siblings Come from? - and gee what a coincidence……one of Tucker Carlson’s sponsors is now Cassey Means company “Levels”. It is just one big club and we weren’t invited - Calley also INSISTED that neither he nor his sister was looking for a job in the Trump administration in a brutal interview with Dr. Kruz and Mary Bowden (so they are liars too) - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Karen, at this stage...We do not have a functional government as you know... also you know its a criminal cartel led by clandestine government agencies... this needs to be pointed out as I know you know... we both know because you taught me most of what I know... There's one avenue we have left... save Tennessee you save the country... we have an ace up our sleeve... Tim Burchett... I know hes been flaky on the aipac bullshit but we know his true heart.. we can no longer rest on Texas, Aipac reposted their star and they are also a bonfire of Trans people because of Abbott... yes, Texas has fallen... they officially are known as the NO STAR TRANSTEXAS.... TENNESSEE RISE AND ASSUME YOUR PLACE OF HONOR...humbly, Tennessee is our last hope.... love you Karen and shaing..