Bilderberg/Free Immigration & a Welfare State/Retsef Levi/Spike in the brain/No Kings/MMR
SUNDAY JUNE 15, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
Bilderberg 2025: Depopulation, DeSantis’s Car Defense, 31 Protest NGO’s Unmasked - 24 min. VIDEO
You Cannot Simultaneously Have Free Immigration and a Welfare State — How LA’s Crisis Proves Milton Friedman Right - ARTICLE
New CDC vaccine advisor Retsef Levi says ‘It’s time for science, not ideology’ - ARTICLE
Japan: Deadly Spike Found in Brains of 44% of Covid-Vaccinated - all of these reports coming out of Japan and all the while they are pushing the sa-mRNA - doesn’t make sense - ARTICLE
Revealed: "No Kings" Demonstrators Acknowledge Soros NGOs Paying $200 Per Day 💯😱 - Soros is not the only one or organization funding these riots - ARTICLE
First Dallas Measles Case Found in 'Fully Vaccinated' Woman - ARTICLE
