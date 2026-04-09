Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Helen B's avatar
Helen B
Apr 9

First article link not working?

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debcaso
Apr 10

Thanks Karen for the speed referral. Fascinating discussion. Drey V. Oracle, The lady has it down and it may get done. I have hope.

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