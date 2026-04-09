BREAKING: Bill Gates Will Testify Before House Oversight on June 10 — Here’s What the Federal Archive Says He’ll Have to Answer For - ARTICLE

Today in Amsterdam Gates & Bourla Are Being Held to Account in Court: The “Philanthropist” and Pharma CEO Have Expert Witnesses Ready to Face Them — Ruling April 9 - ARTICLE

It’s Time. Drey V. Oracle: The Third Amendment Case Nobody's Filed Yet - this article is long but has important information you need to understand. The video can be slowed down if she talks to fast for you (click on the 3 dots/settings, Playback Speed and reduce to .75). Thanks to AJ C. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (28 min.)

Marxism According to Karl Marx by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Sally Beck: Covid Vaccine is a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY, Court Told - ARTICLE

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