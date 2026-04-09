Bill Gates/Drey v. Oracle/Karl Marx/COVID Jab goes to court
Thursday, April 9, 2026
BREAKING: Bill Gates Will Testify Before House Oversight on June 10 — Here’s What the Federal Archive Says He’ll Have to Answer For - ARTICLE
Today in Amsterdam Gates & Bourla Are Being Held to Account in Court: The “Philanthropist” and Pharma CEO Have Expert Witnesses Ready to Face Them — Ruling April 9 - ARTICLE
It’s Time. Drey V. Oracle: The Third Amendment Case Nobody's Filed Yet - this article is long but has important information you need to understand. The video can be slowed down if she talks to fast for you (click on the 3 dots/settings, Playback Speed and reduce to .75). Thanks to AJ C. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (28 min.)
Marxism According to Karl Marx by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Sally Beck: Covid Vaccine is a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY, Court Told - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
First article link not working?
Thanks Karen for the speed referral. Fascinating discussion. Drey V. Oracle, The lady has it down and it may get done. I have hope.