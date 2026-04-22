VERY IMPORTANT WEBINAR TODAY from 10am to 10:45am ET with Reggie Littlejohn and 2 guest presenters regarding the WHO and the perils of PABS (Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing) system - REGISTRATION

BREAKING: German Court Orders BioNTech to Provide Internal Records on Its Covid “Vaccine” - ARTICLE

A friend of mine (bestsis) sent this to me and I felt it was worth sharing. I wish we had more “great” teachers today.

THE MEDIOCRE TEACHER TELLS. THE GOOD TEACHER EXPLAINS. THE SUPERIOR TEACHER DEMONSTRATES. THE GREAT TEACHER INSPIRES. by William Arthur Ward

Dr. Yeadon: Sasha Latypova Provides Irrefutable Proof That Vaccination is INTENTIONALLY Causing Chronic Illness - ARTICLE/VIDEO (35 min.)

Aspirin & AntiParasitics: The Anticancer Signals Nobody Was Looking For - ARTICLE

Federal court upholds Texas law requiring display of Ten Commandments in public school classrooms - ARTICLE

‘Major Victory’: Military Ends Flu Vaccine Mandate for All Service Members - I have a friend that spent 20 years in the military and was forced to get the flu shot every year and every year he got the flu right after getting the shot. Since retiring from the military and stopped getting flu shots he has not been sick at all. Most people I know who got the flu shot ended up with the flu and some ended up in the hospital. - ARTICLE

Chicago Teachers Unions Just Turned Students Into Pawns in Their War Against Trump - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING