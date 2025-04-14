BREAKING: mRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION ACT!!! Submitted in Minnesota Legislature! First in nation proposed legislation recognizing that mRNA injections violate existing bioweapons laws! - I hope this guy has a ton of experts lined up to testify; there certainly is enough of them. Such a shame that Dr. Francis Boyle is not longer alive. He wrote the international bioweapons law and has been a staunch advocate against the mRNA injections because it violates the bioweapons law and he was THE expert. ARTICLE

Oil, gas, minerals, pipelines and asbestos: Why did 9/11 happen? - ARTICLE

Holy Sh*T! Cleveland Clinic just DESTROYED the Flu Vaccine Narrative | Here's What They Found - when will people catch on? These vaccines are all about getting rid of people not making them better - 3 min. VIDEO

Bill Maher Says His Dinner With Trump Showed ‘Why The Democrats Are So Unpopular’ - In my opinion Bill Maher is fighting for ratings and survival. He knows he will get more viewers by playing nice to Trump than he will talking dirt on Trump. He is playing the ratings game…..but heck I’ll take it - One ting Maher mistated and Trump did not correct him….It was Hillary who started the Obama birth issue not Trump - Obama was not and still is not eligible to be President and not because of where he was born……birth place is just that your place of birth it does not determine natural born citizen status. Obama was not eligible because his father was a British subject at the time of Barack’s birth. Natural born citizenship in the days of our founders could only be transferred from FATHER to children. If the father is an American citizen (whether by birth or naturalization) the children are all natural born citizens regardless of where they were born. I have shared the source for this several times. It can be found in the Law of Nations which was written in natural law the same as our founding documents and our founders referred to the Law of Nations for guidance while crafting our founding documents. I know it goes against the narrative that you have been taught and that was on purpose……but facts are facts. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (6 min.)

Another 1 minute clip from Bill Maher - VIDEO

My Challenge to You: Read This Open Letter to Sec. of State Rubio. If You Agree, Take Action to Support It. If Not, Take the Time to Write a Comment Explaining Why. - ARTICLE

General Welfare: You’ve Been Lied to. Here’s the Proof. - there is no clause in the Constitution that extends the legislative powers spelled out in Art. 1 Sec. 8. That includes the Supremacy Clause, Commerce Clause, Necessary and Proper clause just to name a few. As they do so often they twist the meaning to enhance their power and knowing most Americans have no clue about the Constitution the people just lay down and obey without doing any research. 20 min. VIDEO

Expert Medical Record Reviews Of The Two Girls In Texas Who Purportedly Died of Measles - ARTICLE

