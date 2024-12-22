This will be the last Truth Bomb for 2024. The info below should hold you over for the next 10 days.

Simpsons - Art Predicts Life - House Cat Flu - as a follow up from the article I shared on Friday about Cats now being targeted a subscriber (Thanks Jayne Doe) sent me this example of how art predicts life - 4 min. VIDEO

Avian flu suspected in cats that drank raw milk as virus kills animals at Arizona zoo - Also from Jayne Doe - more fear porn and flat out lies - they are not only after cows, chickens, sheep and pigs now they are after our pets - how come after decades and decades of small out breaks of bird flu is all of a sudden being classified a pandemic? Could it be our own government has weaponized to be more dangerous? Could it be they are lying to us like they lied to us about COVID which was an epidemic of untreated yearly flu? Regardless this is a planned event with an agenda - ARTICLE

Fact-Checking The Guardian: Will Most Pregnant Women and Babies Who Get Bird Flu Die? - ARTICLE

Ramifications of the California Bird Flu Emergency Declaration with Dr. McCullough and Brandon Howse - 16 min. VIDEO

REMEMBER Speaker Johnson helped create by Lawyer Tom Renz - that 1500 page CR monster with the Democrats. A 40% raise for those do nothings in DC? Support for Biden’s pardons for his treasonous administration. And they were trying to infiltrate the WHO Treaty into that bill. I had read that with my own eyes. PORK, PORK, PORK all for the leftist globalist agenda. They have left people in NC, FL, TN to die while giving billions to other countries and then had the gall to use them to get billions packed into this CR. There are people in NC living in tents and there have been deaths due to the cold. And even though it did not go through I am sure what did get passed will not have our best interest at heart. When you have EVERY Democrat voting for something it is not good for Americans. Speaker Johnson MUST go and if they do not remove him then the Republican members of Congress are not on our side. As the great KrisAnne Hall said: “they will never shut down. They can’t have you realize YOU DON’T NEED THEM.” Trump needs to bring her into his administration as his constitutional advisor. She would do more to fix this country than anyone else in his administration if he brings her on. ARTICLE

What the Rockefellers Told Me | Aaron Russo - this is just snippet from a long interview done years ago with Alex Jones and Aaron Russo (hollywood producer and good friend of Rockefeller). It was an awesome interview and he exposed things back then we now know will or have happened - 2 min. VIDEO (here is the full interview if interested VIDEO 1 hr. 35 min. this is an archived copy because of course no one wants people to view this interview that Aaron did in 2007 before he conveniently passed away)

What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines - my dog is not and never will be vaccinated. She was just recently spayed at 5 years old because she had a pseudo pregnancy after her last 2 heats so it was a needed procedure. My vet does not believe in spaying animals when they are young and I was told by my vet that we vaccinate our animals too much and that vaccines is where vets make their money….so after much research I knew I was on the right track. I would not vaccinate myself or my children so what would make me think vaccines for my beloved dog are safe or effective??? Save yourself a bunch of money folks……AND I also make my own dog food and treats. ARTICLE

Yale Scientists: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Remain in Body for Years, Integrate into Human DNA - the efforts to suppress these findings should alert everyone to the fact that again these people care more about money than human life. The video is with Dr. Pierre Kory - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Moderna Jab mRNA Enters Blood, Stays for Weeks—We Were Told It Wouldn't: Journal 'ACS Nano' by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

Kiev Regime Kills Russian General Who Exposed Western Big Pharma’s Crimes in Ukraine - it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what happened here. The US has been involved in criminal activities with Ukraine for many, many decades. Obama and Biden are traitors. This war has nothing to do with Russia and everything to do with hiding the crimes of the US especially Obama and Biden. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share