The Most Dangerous Part of Bird Flu is the Cuckoos Selling It - long but very well done article on the subject. Do not let fear override common sense. The tests are being done using PCR. Dr. Mullis the inventor of PCR argued the invalid use of PCR to diagnose disease with Dr. Fauci back in the days of AIDS when Fauci wanted to use PCR to test for AIDS. Mullis had a profound dislike for Fauci and felt he was not a scientist but a PR expert. I would have to agree. Looking at the history of this man one can onluy surmise that Fauci’s job was to bring in $$$ to NIH and to big pharma. Fauci had promised big pharma a globally mandated flu vaccine for years and they tried to make that promise become a reality with the COVID fraud. He did the same thing with AIDS and his vaccine AZT is what killed healthy people not AIDS. Dr. Mullis said if you cycle PCR enough times you can make it say whatever you want it to say and that is what they did with COVID tests and what they are doing now with the bird flu hoax. Funny how after many, many decades bird flu has now just decided to jump from birds to other animals and humans. Not funny at all. They are killing our food supply because famine is on the menu…..more fear…..more government control….more depopulation - ARTICLE

"Climate Change" is a $100 Trillion Wealth Transfer from the Poor to the Rich by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

The Future of Food by James Corbett - TRANSCRIPT/VIDEO (39 min.)

UK Requires Residents to Register Chickens – War on Farming - ARTICLE

Hero of the Week: June 10, 2024 The ANTI-WHO Crew - and every person on this list deserves this recognition. They all spent countless hours everyday fighting against the WHO amendments to the IHR and the Pandemic Treaty. Taking time away from home and family sometimes for weeks at a time. Braving the fires of hell in Geneva. They educated US members of Congress as well as leaders all over the world and I believe they had a profound effect on opening many eyes to what the WHO was trying to do. ARTICLE

Complete article-by-article analysis of the adopted IHR and how it differs from what was proposed by WHO in February 2023 - get to know what the final document of the amendments to the IHR has in it. I agree the latest rendition is better that the Feb. 2023 version but bottom line; neither of them are good news for sovereign nations. America has no business in the WHO, WEF or the UN. The WHO is controlled by the CCP and that is not propaganda folks that is FACT. Tedros and his country of Ethiopia are controlled by the CCP and Tedros (not a medical doctor) is the Director General of the WHO because of the CCP. The fight continues. It is not over. ARTICLE

