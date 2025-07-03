Birthright Cases by Lex Greene - The government has no right to play around with a lot of things they play around with but who is going to stop them? The people? The states? Of course it is the states and the people of the states that have every right to refuse to comply when the federal government steps outside its Art. 1 Sec. 8 lane but anymore the Constitution is just a word they sling around when they want to give the illusion that they truly believe in or support the original intent of the Constitution to push an agenda. Most of them believe it is a living document. Which it is not. And the American people are so dumbed down the vast majority doesn’t have a clue and that is by design. You cannot defend your rights when you don’t even know what rights you have. I tremble at the thought of this going to the Supreme Court because I don’t believe their is even one member of the SC that knows the original intent of the 14th Amendment just as they have no clue as to the definition of natural born citizen. But once they wave their magic baton it will be LAW in the eyes of every American. Again, not realizing that the SC is NOT the final arbiter of what is or is not constitutional. That power rests with the states and the people of the states.

“On every question of construction, (Let us) carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, conform to the probable one in which it was passed.” Thomas Jefferson

“The states being the parties to the constitutional compact, and in their sovereign capacity, it follows of necessity, that there can be no tribunal (a court or forum of justice) above their authority, to decide in the last resort, whether the compact made by them be violated; and consequently that as the parties to it, they must themselves decide in the last resort, such questions as may be of sufficient magnitude to require their interposition.” James Madison

“The power under the Constitution will always be in the people.” George Washington

When Benjamin Franklin was asked “Doctor what kind of government did you give us?” he replied “A Republic if YOU can keep it.”

Japan Ends Mandatory Child 'Vaccines', Sudden Infant Deaths 'Disappear' - Anyone that has followed me since even before I jumped on Substack over 3 years ago knows I have shared this information many, many times. I am so glad that Dr. Kory is now talking about it. Japan also ended the use of MMR back in the 90’s and they now have one of the lowest infant death mortality rates of any country. The US doesn’t even come close - ARTICLE

Public School Exit Summer Series Flyer - it is so obvious looking at so many of our young people today that public school and even some private schools do more to indoctrinate than educate. Summer is the time to think about alternatives.

2025 Summer Series Flier 3.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Christian parents, how are you providing education for your child(ren)? - Although this pamphlet is addressed to Christian parents it really applies to any parent that is concerned with the dangers of public education (indoctrination). Not your school……sorry this indoctrination is taking place in the vast majority of all schools and colleges.

Christian Parents How Are You Providing 259KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I attended a You Tube event Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night which recapped speeches from the Socialism Conference of 2024. One thing was very clear: These Democrat Socialists despise the Democrat party as much as they despise the Republican party perhaps more. The also despise everything about this country. What they are proposing is sedition and someone in our government needs to take them seriously. The Democrats are not radical enough for these people. They discussed their disdain for Kamala Harris and other Democrats. These people are dangerous. They are not just mild mannered socialists they are revolutionaries. Their plan is to abolish EVERYTHING about our country. EVERYTHING. It was truly an eyeopening event. Hearing it from their own lips. Another glaring fact is this movement is mostly young people that have been indoctrinated in our public school system and colleges that today are staffed with mostly communist/socialist/marxist professors. There was a reason that we moved from college only for careers that required college to college as a must for everyone no matter what you wanted to do with your life. If they didn’t get you in grade school they were going to finish you off in college but they had to get all the kids there not just the kids that had to have college for their chosen career (doctor, teacher, lawyer, engineer). This Thursday-Friday-Saturday you can watch the live stream of their Socialism Conference 2025 and I plan to watch as much as possible. Karlyn has been hosting You Tube events all week showing speeches from the 2024 conference Mon.-Thurs. The Socialism Conference begins at 8:30pm ET Thursday evening and runs all day Friday and Saturday. Beware Karlyn is brutal and can be down right rude but it is the information I am after - SOCIALISM

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share