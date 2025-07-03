Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Shelly Kennedy
40m

Thnx for informing everyone about the socialist conference! It’s so important for people to know that the socialists are not Democrats and that by focusing only on Democrats, we let these socialists recruit, organize, fund-raise and activate under the radar without any pushback! Thank you for informing people about the ongoing conference.

People be sure you tune in. It’s well worth the listen as you hear them speak of their horrible plans from their own mouths. No it’s not some small fringe group: there are tens of thousands of them in and around your community. They are winning elections: just look at the mayor of LA and the soon-to-be-mayor of New York, as well as a whole slew of state and local representatives from the DSA and other Socialist parties like the Party of Socialism and Liberation.

