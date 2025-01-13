BITCOIN BAILOUT: Why a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is a Bailout of the Big Boys by Catherine Austin-Fitts - BitCoin is not what you think - Catherine and crew also talk about the fire in CA - And pedophilia - And “surge pricing” - PDF and the VIDEO (1 hr.). I attended an awesome ZOOM with Catherine on Thursday covering Bitcoin and when it is sent out I will share it.

Klaus Schwab: Los Angeles to Be "Private Car-Driven-Free" by 2030 - understand one thing…the people in control of the state of CA are and have been for decades involved in pushing the globalist agenda and they are all marxist/communists - they despise the little guy. Just look at the background of Karen Bass that I shared on Saturday….she is a Castro marxist - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 minute)

Woke 'cartel' of financial giants dealt death blow 11 days before Trump takes office: 'A huge win' - First, Zuckerberg, many other companies and now BLACKROCK….what are we to make of this??? Something is up and I am not sure if it is good or bad. It surely must have something to do with the new administration. ARTICLE

Gavin Newsom Cut $100M From Fire Prevention Budget Before California Fires - WHY would a Governor do this in a state that is infamously known for severe fires all the time??? They have been draining water from CA for years to smoke out the farmers and steal their land. If you do not know about the Wildlands Project you need to get educated. I have explained it numerous times. They also sent firefighting equipment to UKRAINE and Bass cut $17 million in LA from the fire department. Is it a coincidence that a lowly Mayor was invited to Ghana for an event generally attended by high ranking officials?? If is a coincidence that insurance companies dropped the fire coverage and the same goes for flood insurance in NC all close to the time of the devastation?? It has also been rumored that illegals are setting fires in order to loot the rich and famous homes. LA fire department also fired firefighters that refused to take the COVID bio weapon. When it comes to this corrupt government there are no coincidences. They just think we are too stupid and too uninformed to know what they are really doing. And now Newscum is whining to brain dead Biden to stop the misinformation. In other words to cover the truth. ARTICLE/VIDEO

Burn Back Better: The Mayor Of LA Was A Leading Member Of A Radical Organization With Ties To Another Terrorist Group That Blew Up US Capitol In 1983, And Went On To Launder Money For BLM by Celia Farber - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are several very short videos throughout this article)

