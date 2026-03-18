Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
Mar 18

BLAME THE EXPERTS:

The "experts in the law" are the greatest negative influence on truth and freedom. Ask any man who's been raped in a civil court divorce proceeding!! Or any small business accused of discriminating against a homosexual.

Or, just read the Biblical accounts of Jesus rebuking and chastising the legal authorities of His day. Jesus was no wimp. He put the Pharisees and Teachers of the Law in their places...where they belonged.

John 8:42 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love Me, for I proceeded forth and came from God; nor have I come of Myself, but He sent Me. 43 Why do you not understand My speech? Because you are not able to listen to My word. 44 You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it. 45 But because I tell the truth, you do not believe Me. 46 Which of you convicts Me of sin? And if I tell the truth, why do you not believe Me? 47 He who is of God hears God’s words; therefore you do not hear, because you are not of God.”

That is a picture of our great legal experts!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture