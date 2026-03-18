Blame the "Experts"/Federal Court Blocks ACIP meeting/Who is the AAP?/Socialism/COVID Jab/Lara Logan/Drinking Granny and Grandpa/Canada's Organ Donation Supply Chain
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Blame the “Experts” by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Breaking: Federal Court Blocks ACIP Meeting, Changes to Childhood Vaccine Schedule - Judges are getting away with unconstitutional behavior and it is time Congress remove some at the lower level and the Supreme Court judges. No need to impeach. They just need to remove them for bad behavior. This court has no constitutional authority to do what they are doing. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land not the Supreme Court or the lower courts and the Constitution does not give the federal government jurisdiction over health - Doesn’t anyone in government understand the Constitution or do they just not care? ARTICLE
Who is the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Why Are They Fighting Against MAHA and Healthcare Transparency? - ARTICLE
Socialism is Self-Imposed Communism - ARTICLE
Meanwhile in Israel: 271 Teenage Cardiac Reports Buried in a File Labeled “GARBAGE” - if you remember Bibi was the first to offer up his entire nation to the poison jabs and forced numerous boosters on his people - I will never forget what he did to his own people. It was no less worse than what the Nazi’s did. ARTICLE
Lara Logan: I Chose Resilience Over Defeat - Laura Logan was recently a speaker here in Tennessee for a GOP Reagan Day Dinner. Everyone raved about her. Here is a recent interview she did for Prager U. 11 min. VIDEO
HORROR: You’ll Be Drinking Granny and Grandpa Soon - If you have watched an old movie called “Soylent Green” I suggest you do. Movies always tell us things to come but most of us consider them science fiction when in reality they are a glimpse at our planned future. What shocked me the most was they are already doing this in many US states - ARTICLE
DISTURBING: Canada Is Turning Its Assisted Suicide Regime Into An Organ Donation Supply Chain - ARTICLE
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BLAME THE EXPERTS:
The "experts in the law" are the greatest negative influence on truth and freedom. Ask any man who's been raped in a civil court divorce proceeding!! Or any small business accused of discriminating against a homosexual.
Or, just read the Biblical accounts of Jesus rebuking and chastising the legal authorities of His day. Jesus was no wimp. He put the Pharisees and Teachers of the Law in their places...where they belonged.
John 8:42 Jesus said to them, “If God were your Father, you would love Me, for I proceeded forth and came from God; nor have I come of Myself, but He sent Me. 43 Why do you not understand My speech? Because you are not able to listen to My word. 44 You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it. 45 But because I tell the truth, you do not believe Me. 46 Which of you convicts Me of sin? And if I tell the truth, why do you not believe Me? 47 He who is of God hears God’s words; therefore you do not hear, because you are not of God.”
That is a picture of our great legal experts!!