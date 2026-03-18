Blame the “Experts” by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Breaking: Federal Court Blocks ACIP Meeting, Changes to Childhood Vaccine Schedule - Judges are getting away with unconstitutional behavior and it is time Congress remove some at the lower level and the Supreme Court judges. No need to impeach. They just need to remove them for bad behavior. This court has no constitutional authority to do what they are doing. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land not the Supreme Court or the lower courts and the Constitution does not give the federal government jurisdiction over health - Doesn’t anyone in government understand the Constitution or do they just not care? ARTICLE

Who is the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Why Are They Fighting Against MAHA and Healthcare Transparency? - ARTICLE

Socialism is Self-Imposed Communism - ARTICLE

Meanwhile in Israel: 271 Teenage Cardiac Reports Buried in a File Labeled “GARBAGE” - if you remember Bibi was the first to offer up his entire nation to the poison jabs and forced numerous boosters on his people - I will never forget what he did to his own people. It was no less worse than what the Nazi’s did. ARTICLE

Lara Logan: I Chose Resilience Over Defeat - Laura Logan was recently a speaker here in Tennessee for a GOP Reagan Day Dinner. Everyone raved about her. Here is a recent interview she did for Prager U. 11 min. VIDEO

HORROR: You’ll Be Drinking Granny and Grandpa Soon - If you have watched an old movie called “Soylent Green” I suggest you do. Movies always tell us things to come but most of us consider them science fiction when in reality they are a glimpse at our planned future. What shocked me the most was they are already doing this in many US states - ARTICLE

DISTURBING: Canada Is Turning Its Assisted Suicide Regime Into An Organ Donation Supply Chain - ARTICLE

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