Blinken Slams Venezuela Election Fraud, But What About the U.S. 2020 Election? - this guy is such a hypocrite - ARTICLE

Olympians Demand More Animal Protein, Call 'Climate-Friendly' Vegan-Based Food in Paris a 'Disaster' - see what happens when the globalist push their unhealthy diet on professional athletes......when they stood up in protest they are now getting the food their body needs in order to perform a their peak. This is also how everyday people need to react when they try this crap on the entire world because it is coming and we need to protest loud and proud. ARTICLE

Please urge US Senate Leader Chuck Schumer to schedule a full senate vote on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (Save) Act. - it will take 1 minute to send an email to traitor Schumer letting him know Americans want the SAVE Act to be passed in the Senate - PLEASE be sure to read the instructions for the different email servers. ARTICLE

Trump Proposes an End to the Stealth Social Security Tax on Retirees - this is how it should have always been. It was that way for a long time. SS was also voluntary at one time as well. They started taxing (double taxation) SS in order to rob the piggy bank. There also was a time when SS was not touched by the government for any reason. Of course that was changed as well. If SS is in bad shape it is because our government has been robbing from it for decades. Personally I believe they should have done away with SS a long time ago. There are other, better ways to have helped people secure money for retirement that SS. It is a ponzi scheme. I wonder how much SS payouts were ended because of COVID. Think about it. ARTICLE

FYI…..Kari Lake won her primary for US Senator from Arizona but will they let her win the seat on Nov. 5th. They stole her seat as Governor from her I highly doubt they will let her win on Nov. 5th and send an R to the Senate taking the seat from a D incumbent. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Even When It Came to Children, German Government Ignored Own Scientists to Impose Strict COVID Vaccine, Mask Mandates - to me the article is even more devastating than the title - ARTICLE

