The State Department Named Your Mayor in a Cuba Report. She’s Not Even the Worst One! - Thanks to D. Johnson - 12 min. VIDEO

SPECIAL REPORT U.S. State Department issues damning report by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Chairman Rand Paul’s document releases by Dr. Jessica Rose - Let’s pray he actually does something rather than hearings that go nowhere and information exposing the truth that go nowhere. I am suspect that most of the the things Johnson and Paul do are for votes. I hope I am wrong. There are people that need to be in prison for the rest of their life and several of them are mentioned in this article. ARTICLE

I am sharing my copy of DEFUSE if interested in reading the proposal Preempt Vol. 1 EcoHealth Alliance Defuse Proposal

Preempt Volume 1 No Ess Hr00118s0017 Ecohealth Alliance Defuse Defuse Proposal 64.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DARPA’s 2016 ‘PROMETHEUS’ Project: Declare People Contagious Without Symptoms to Enable ‘Quarantine’ and Medical Interventions - by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

UN Claims All Must Fight “Climate Change” - The UN has no authority in our country. And no one, not even the President, has the Constitutional authority to allow the UN to dictate law or mandatory actions for the US. If only people would have listened to Dr. Ron Paul all the years he had legislation to remove the US from the UN. But it is not too late. Trump has already removed us from many of their agencies so it is now time for him to step up and end our relationship with the UN but he must do it with legislation or the next President will likely reverse any EO getting us out of the UN. The same with the WHO. Why has he not done this? I think perhaps he is not really serious and is doing this by EO so it CAN be reversed and he still gets credit for “trying.” ARTICLE

Amish Families in New York Lose Religious Vaccine Exemption Case - The Amish do not vaccinate their children and they also do not have any children with autism. They prove that vaccines do cause autism so big pharma and their paid elected shills cannot have that now can they?? I don’t care how you feel about vaccines the government has no right to force ANYONE to inject something in their body they do not want and to me that is a fight worth falling on the sword to fight. Their children are not poisoned by our food and water and there bodies are not assaulted by big pharma and they healthier than the vast majority of our kids. Really, what will it take for parents to stop allowing them to poison our kids?? Whatever happened to “my body, my choice.” Oh I forgot they only use that to legitimize murdering their children so of course our abortion society could care less if your kid or grandchild dies or is disabled for the rest of their life because of vaccines. ARTICLE

OpenAI blamed a hacking event on its AI models going rogue. Here are some things to know - and not a peep is being spoken about this, except on Real Americas Voice News - ARTICLE

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