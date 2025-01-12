Is Trump Pushing for a North American Union? a fair unbiased interview with Leo Hohmann, Patrick Wood and Brannon Howse - please take the time to listen to this interview - If you have been following my substacks over the past couple of days they are all connected - I also like that in this interview they do try to give Trump the benefit of the doubt. Remember my statement from Russell Vought from my Friday substack. 2 hrs. 12 min. VIDEO

I just happened to have a pdf copy of the Technocracy Study Course.

Technocracystudycourse 1945 7.55MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

LA fires clear the way for SmartLA 2028 and 2028 LA Olympics by Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin - ARTICLE

The LA Fires: Karma, Retribution or Agenda 2030? by Elizabeth Nickson - the government in CA has been depriving its citizens of water for decades in an effort to destroy the farmers and clear them off the land - This article is long but it demonstrates what has been happening to water in CA. There is no shortage of water in CA and there has been. CA is the epicenter for UN Agenda 21 and the Wildlands Project (this plan is to turn 50% of all land off limits to any human presence and 25% very limited and controlled human presence, 25% for human settlements) Lets not forget Biden’s 30X30 Executive Order (tie up 30% of land and water by 2030 and 50% by 2050). I actually have a copy of the complete Wildlands Project and the UN Global Biodiversity Assessment. These people are as serious as a heart attack and they place no value on human life (except their own). In fact the Global Biodiversity Assessment clearly states the world population must be reduced 1 no more than 2 billion people in order to maintain our current lifestyle. This report also mentions the Wildlands Project. ARTICLE

MEL GIBSON: "I have three friends. All three of them had stage four cancer. All three of them don't have cancer right now at all." you can best believe big pharma doesn’t want this going viral…..so lets go get ‘em - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share