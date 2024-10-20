Brett Baier/Elizabeth Nickson/Murder for Minerals/Kamala's Father/Kamal agrees with paper ballots; in 2019
Sunday October 20, 2024 Truth Bomb
Brett Baier sets the record straight on his interview with Kamala. It is obvious that she was late on purpose in order to get out of a 25-30 min. interview. Then she constantly avoided answering questions and talked over Baier again as part of the plan not to conduct a real interview. - 1 min. VIDEO
DONALD TRUMP COMMENTS ON THE WHO - just another reason we must elect Trump - Thanks to James Roguski - 1 min. 33 secs. VIDEO
RFK Jr. on the WHO - 1 min. VIDEO
CHARLES KOVESS response regarding the WHO - 5 min. VIDEO
November 5: The Pennsylvania Cheat Sheet. by Elizabeth Nickson (one of THE best journalists we have) ARTICLE/VIDEO (28 min.)
Murder for Minerals? - ARTICLE
In 1988, Kamala Harris’ Father Warned That Mass Immigration Was Harming African-Americans - it is becoming more and more clear as to why we have not seen or heard anything from Kamala’s father. It appears that he just might not agree with his daughter’s politics - ARTICLE
Kamala enthusiastically agreed on the need for paper ballots back in 2019 -What a difference a few years make especially when the cheat is in the Democrats favor - VIDEO
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING