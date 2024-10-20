Brett Baier sets the record straight on his interview with Kamala. It is obvious that she was late on purpose in order to get out of a 25-30 min. interview. Then she constantly avoided answering questions and talked over Baier again as part of the plan not to conduct a real interview. - 1 min. VIDEO

DONALD TRUMP COMMENTS ON THE WHO - just another reason we must elect Trump - Thanks to James Roguski - 1 min. 33 secs. VIDEO

RFK Jr. on the WHO - 1 min. VIDEO

CHARLES KOVESS response regarding the WHO - 5 min. VIDEO

November 5: The Pennsylvania Cheat Sheet. by Elizabeth Nickson (one of THE best journalists we have) ARTICLE/VIDEO (28 min.)

Murder for Minerals? - ARTICLE

In 1988, Kamala Harris’ Father Warned That Mass Immigration Was Harming African-Americans - it is becoming more and more clear as to why we have not seen or heard anything from Kamala’s father. It appears that he just might not agree with his daughter’s politics - ARTICLE

Kamala enthusiastically agreed on the need for paper ballots back in 2019 -What a difference a few years make especially when the cheat is in the Democrats favor - VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share