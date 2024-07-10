The Surprising Potential of Ivermectin Against Cancer: Dr. Kathleen Ruddy - this could save your life or the life of a loved one - We are so fortunate here in TN that we can get IVM without a prescription. ARTICLE/VIDEO (50 min.)

Cancer Surgeon Drops Ivermectin Bombshell - Here is another article on Dr. Ruddy with a short snippet taken from the longer interview and a protocol that has been very successful. But I strongly recommend watching the longer full interview - BTW….no prescription needed for FenBen. You can buy Safeguard, Pancur or FenBen on line without a prescription (222 mg or 444 mg) ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 43 secs.)

Dr. Paul Marik Exposes the Truth About Chemotherapy - product links in the article - ARTICLE/VIDEO

Climate and Public Health: A Two-Headed Inquisition - every cause of climate change that Dr. Bell lists have been created by those that blame the lie of climate change on humans. They do as most globalist sociopaths do; they hide their lust for control over all human activity on the very target they wish to control….humans. All the while if there are any real dangers it is caused by the accusers to push their agenda. It is all a scam to depopulate and control. ARTICLE

Ex-U.S. Air Force Officer Exposes Government's Weather Modification and Chemtrail Activities (Video) - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

The Most Evil Man In Evangelicalism, And Those Who Platformed Him - the evil Anthony Fauci has been the primary focus of the COVID murders but his boss Dr. Collins is just as bad if not worse. He was smart though, he jumped ship early in the game when the public started turning up the heat. Thanks to FaithM - ARTICLE

‘Scary Experiment’: Denmark to Tax Livestock Emissions, Critics Say Small Farmers Are Real Target - bottom line……land grab - ARTICLE

'International Bird Flu Summit' to take place in Washington D.C. October 2-4: Conference called to discuss 'Mass Fatality Management Planning' - If this turns out to be a truly deadly pandemic it is because our own government created it. They have worked for years on making bird flu more deadly and spread to humans which in nature would never happen. Get ready folks because it is coming. It’s the gift from our government that keeps on coming and will keep on coming until all of you peasants are dead or succumb to being slaves. I will never comply. I would rather die a free person than die a slave. I shared a chart from Dr. Nass about the number of cases and deaths over the past 20+ years. Unless they release their gain of function experiment on us this will end up being another scam. ARTICLE

