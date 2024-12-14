Candace Owen/Voter Fraud/Pfizer/Glenn Beck-Kash Patel/RFK Jr.
Saturday December 14, 2024 Truth Bomb
The truth about the attack on the USS Liberty with Candance Owen and a USS Liberty survivor - this is a real eye opener interview that everyone needs to hear 1 hr. 10 min. VIDEO
Election Abnormalities in Orange County Underscores Need for Special Counsel on Voter Fraud - so where is the RNC? They pulled up their tent and went home instead of fighting for these elections in CA. This fraud is putting our Senate majority in jeopard because they are not done stealing Senate seats yet in CA - ARTICLE
Pfizer Did Not Disclose a Kansas Vaccinated “Sudden Cardiac Death” from Its COVID-19 Clinical Trial – Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan’s Letter to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach - WHEN is someone going to file charges against Pfizer and the leaders at the DOD??? ARTICLE
Kash Patel and Glenn Beck “Gina Haspel as Director of the CIA authorized six case officers to be paid off … to lie to the world where COVID came from because it fit the narrative that Fauci and the media wanted out there.” 1 min. 29 sec. VIDEO
The NY Times still has a following, but for how long? Soon people will realize it has become the star of yellow (gotcha!) journalism, most useful for washing windows by Dr. Meryl Nass - Dr. Nass explains the hit piece run in the NY Times against RFK Jr. and the flat out lies with proof they lied. ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
For those having an issue opening the Candace Owen interview here is another link. Be sure to push it back to the beginning of the interview....for some reason it starts well into the interview but you need to hear it from the beginning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD5gtM1A990&t=3073s
NY TIMES:
The NY Times will ALWAYS have followers because of one natural law that has existed since the creation of man:
"All liberals lie all the time."
There are no exceptions to this rule. The only time a liberal will touch the truth is when it is instrumental in fomenting a lie.
All liberals love lies, and they love liars. All liberals follow liars. Even the liberals who voted for Trump out of self-preservation will continue to follow liars, and they will turn on him.
As soon as the economy begins to repair, as soon as the Middle-East calms down, as soon as the borders are shut tight, the liberals will be on the march. The lie machine will crank up, and we'll be right back at it with these people.
Now that you know this, what will YOU do about it?