The truth about the attack on the USS Liberty with Candance Owen and a USS Liberty survivor - this is a real eye opener interview that everyone needs to hear 1 hr. 10 min. VIDEO

Election Abnormalities in Orange County Underscores Need for Special Counsel on Voter Fraud - so where is the RNC? They pulled up their tent and went home instead of fighting for these elections in CA. This fraud is putting our Senate majority in jeopard because they are not done stealing Senate seats yet in CA - ARTICLE

Pfizer Did Not Disclose a Kansas Vaccinated “Sudden Cardiac Death” from Its COVID-19 Clinical Trial – Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan’s Letter to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach - WHEN is someone going to file charges against Pfizer and the leaders at the DOD??? ARTICLE

Kash Patel and Glenn Beck “Gina Haspel as Director of the CIA authorized six case officers to be paid off … to lie to the world where COVID came from because it fit the narrative that Fauci and the media wanted out there.” 1 min. 29 sec. VIDEO

The NY Times still has a following, but for how long? Soon people will realize it has become the star of yellow (gotcha!) journalism, most useful for washing windows by Dr. Meryl Nass - Dr. Nass explains the hit piece run in the NY Times against RFK Jr. and the flat out lies with proof they lied. ARTICLE

