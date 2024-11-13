I am on the road today and will be in Florida attending a long awaited and needed week long family reunion. So if I miss a day or two or my Substacks appear shorter than usual you will know why.

What Does Iowa Tell Us About Wisconsin's 2024 Quasi-Election? by Capt. Seth Keshel - I am looking forward to Capt. Keshel’s report on the 2024 election - He works with some of the best number crunchers and his reports on 2020 exposed a ton of fraud - ARTICLE

It's A New Dawn, A New Day, A New Life by Elizabeth Nickson - finally I can share a story of hope and positivity (is that a real word LOL) - He cannot do it alone so we must continue what we started but at least we do it with hope of a better future as the wind behind our backs moving us forward - ARTICLE

Trump Win Throws UN “Climate” Summit Into Disarray by Alex Newman - Do not pass by the videos. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1=2 min. 35 secs./1=1 min. 31 secs.)

Lawfare freeze: Judge Merchan delays decision on Trump sentencing - this entire case is totally political. You cannot be found guilty of fraud without a victim and there was no victim. The bank even testified they did their own due diligence and the loan was paid in full - This judge should be disbarred. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1=1 min./1=2 min.)

Fired FEMA Employee Spills the Beans on Discrimination Scandal - I waited on sharing this story because I felt there was much more taking place than we were being told. But now is the time. I am sure more will come out but I truly believe this woman was thrown under the bus - Now I do not condone what she did because I personally would have disobeyed and been fired for the right reasons than for the wrong reason. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

